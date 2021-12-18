'Start with draconian articles in the constitution'- political stakeholders say

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Political stakeholders on Friday resolved that the most complained about articles of the Constitution should be amended first instead of immediately resuming writing a new National Constitution.

They also recommended amendment of the Political Parties Act and the Police Force Act to increase levels of political parties’ engagement and transform the law enforcement organ.

The resolutions were announced yesterday by the chairman of political stakeholders’ meeting, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, when closing the three-day conference in Dodoma.

The meeting that was opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan aimed at discussing the state of democracy in the country.

Prof Mukandala said 80 issues had been identified during the meeting including the need for political players to abide by the Constitution, laws, regulations and guidelines in executing their responsibilities.

He said decision-making organs were obliged to dispense and protect justice, hinting that stakeholders wanted the organs to avoid biases when serving the public and political parties.

“Stakeholders have resolved amendments to the Political Parties Act during a participatory process. Also, politically related grievances should be resolved earlier before they get worse,” he said.

He said the Political Parties Council has been given the mandate to address internal conflicts within political parties.

According to him, Article 11 of the Political Parties Act gives all political parties the right to hold rallies, noting that those violating systems and procedures guaranteeing existence of the said fundamental right should be dealt with accordingly.

Yesterday, the defunct Constitution Review Commission (CRC) chairman and former Prime Minister Joseph Warioba asked political parties to come up with a common ground for political rallies to be reinstated in the country.

“The President has given direction, she spoke well and I am sure we can reach a common ground,” he said.

He said new Constitution shouldn’t be overlooked, rather avenues should be sought to review the law.

“The new constitution is governed by the law, the process was started to the Proposed Constitution level. We are only supposed to fix a few things in order to finalise the process,” he said.