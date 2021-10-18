Tanesco loses nigh Sh16 billion per month

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The new director general for Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), Mr Maharage Chande, said at the weekend that the power utility has been losing $7 million (about Sh16.13 billion) a month due to inefficiency, power losses, technical and non-technical issues. He said a lot of work was needed to reverse the trend.

Mr Maharage said in ensuring that the power utility does not make such losses, they have come up with six areas that he and his team will work on with a view to making customers get the best services they deserve.

“Tanesco is a big organisation, which collects a revenue worth of Sh1.8 trillion per month, but 60 percent of that money is a loss due to efficiency issues. But, if we can install smart meters to large and domestic users we can save around $3.5 million,” he said.

He said that on Friday during the event organized by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) to celebrate 60 years of independence in the sector. Tanzania will mark 60 years of Tanganyika independence on December 9, 2021 and is organising a series of such events to mark the anniversary.

“I have only 20 days since I started working with Tanesco. My honeymoon is coming to an end but I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for giving me this opportunity to serve my country because not everyone gets this chance,” he said.

He explained further that in areas of efficiency there are a lot and exciting opportunities that can be done and bring change in the organisation.

He named other areas that include sources mobilisation, strategic projects and stakeholders, and customers engagements

“There are large users who need power to establish industries, but they do not get it, so we will ensure our staff are well engaged with customers and serve them better.” He added: “People normally say Tanesco is politically driven, I want to say we will improve communication to ensure services are delivered. We will be busy ensuring all the information is available so that we can stamp out the notion that we are politically driven,” he insisted.