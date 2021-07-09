Tanzania, Kenya industrialists want NTBs law implemented

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Manufacturers from Tanzania and Kenya are pushing for the implementation of the East African Community (EAC) Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) Act, 2017, saying the move would address the long-standing problem of trade barriers and enhance trade between the two member states.

They have also called for the establishment of the EAC Committee on Trade Remedies, as well as review and implementation of the Standardisation Quality Assurance, Measurements and Tests Act 2006 to enhance harmonisation of standards and eliminate technical barriers to trade.

The wish list also includes the need to ratify the EAC double taxation agreement to address tax distortions related to cross-border activities and increase of import duty on products with domestic capacity with a view to protecting the domestic market.

They have also appealed for more political will on the implementation of agreed measures under the time-bound programme for elimination of identified NTBs.

The recommendations were made here yesterday during the Kenya/Tanzania trade mission, the first meeting the two private sector bodies have since President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, met in Nairobi and agreed to work on the trade turmoil between the two parties.

The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) policy specialist Trade, Mr Frank Dafa, said walking the talk on the elimination of NTBs Act will set a stage for coming up with a mechanism to deal with trade barriers.

“The mechanism has to require those who fail to implement the Act to be liable to compensation,” Mr Dafa told the meeting.

To make that effective, he added, the EAC committee on trade remedies needs to be established.

Delays in the implementation of the Act is attributed to a concern from some member states on who should be liable to compensation.

On the question of double taxation agreement, Mr Dafa said the treaty agreements are important to the strategies of increased investment.

If ratified, member states will be exempted from paying taxes in their host country and only pay tax to their home country and hence avoid double taxation.

The goals of the treaties are to promote investment and trade, to allocate taxing rights, to eliminate double taxation and to create certainty in tax areas.

All this boils down to promotion of the EAC Common Market Protocol that calls for free movement of capital, goods, services and labour.

Going by official data, since the launch of the Common Market Protocol in 2010 trade between EAC partner states has grown by 60.77 percent from $3.72 billion to $5.98 billion.

“If we are to boost intra-regional trade, we need to push for the government to harmonise taxes,” recommended Mr Dafa.

CTI chairman Paul Makanza said “we will never end NTBs. The only way to deal with them in an effective manner is to have a law that will guide enforcers.”

“If traders are stuck at the borders they have to go back to the law. Officers at the borders need to abide by laws and regulations.”

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chairman Mucai Kunyiha expressed the need to improve the ease of doing business across the region so that member states could move together.

“If we are to deal with trade hurdles in EAC, we need to have systems that are clear and work well,” said Mr Kunyiha.

He said it is high time the EAC came up with rules which are clear and predictable.

“We need to look at our own domestic tariffs. It is difficult to make investment decisions in an environment of policy unpredictability,” recommended Mr Kunyiha.

KAM vice chairman Rajan Shah was of the view that if the EAC member states were to simplify the tax regime, all members of the private sector from the two countries needed to talk one language to policy makers.

Manufacturers also recommended a 35 percent as the maximum tariff on imports to protect local industries.

The Tanga Cement country executive director, Mr Ben Lema, said a recommendation of 35 percent by majority manufacturers as the maximum tariff on imported manufactured goods to protect local industries will do.

“We are okay if the import duty will increase from the current 25 percent to 35 percent,” said Mr Lema, singling out the cement sub-sector. “In EAC, we have sufficient raw materials to produce enough cement to feed the entire market.”

His sentiments were echoed by the Textile and Garments Manufacturers Association of Tanzania (Tegamat) executive director Adam Zuku.

“We need to protect our local industries from subsidised products coming from other countries, who consider us as a dumping place,” noted Mr Zuku.

The CTI executive director, Mr Leodegar Tenga, recommended a predictable taxation system.

He cautioned that where taxes change every time, it was hard to attract investors.

“With political will expressed by our Presidents, there is light at the end of tunnel,” Mr Tenga exuded his optimism.

“However, we need to team up to pressurise our governments to see the need to work on the inputs aired by the manufacturers.”

Kenya’s High commissioner to Tanzania, Dan Kazungu, said with the blessings of President Hassan and Kenyatta, all NTBs impeding trade would be dropped.

There were 64 reported NTBs between Tanzania and Kenya up to May 2021.

Some 29 NTBs were resolved during the Bilateral Meeting held recently.

While 10 NTBs remain unresolved, 25 NTBs were partially resolved or agreed for action.

“We will resolve the unresolved NTBs by August. When there is good will, nothing can stop us,” said Mr Kazungu.