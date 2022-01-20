‘Tanzania must stop raw cashews exports’

By Florence Sanawa More by this Author

Mtwara. The Comandant of the National Defence College (NDC) of Tanzania, Major-General Ibrahim Mhona, has advised Mtwara Region residents not to entertain politics regarding cashews.

He gave the advice on Tuesday in Tandahimba District where he handed prizes to Mtwara Mikindani Municipality, Newala District Council and Tandahimba District Council.

Other beneficiaries were Tandahimba Newala Cooperative Union Limited (Tanecu) and Jabari Cashew.

He suggested that research be conducted to determine why cashews do not benefitted the growers as much as they should.

The NDC Commandant said it was past time that Tanzania stopped exporting raw cashew nuts and, instead, process them locally so as to reap most of its benefits through domestic value-addition.

“I visited Tari, where I saw a good job of research and adding value to cashew nuts, sesame, groundnuts, cashew apples and other products that they are doing.

“I also visited Jabari Cashew Processing Plant that impressed me a lot. As Tanzanians, we really can do it,” he said.

For his part, the Tanecu general manager, Mohamed Mwinguku, said the visit by the NDC leader boosted their morale a lot.

“And, this prize is a great honour to us as he (Maj Gen Mhona) has said that it is given to institutions that performed well like our Jabari Cashew and our Tandahimba District Council,” said Mr Mwinguku.

For his part, Col Joseph Kigeni from Kenya said Tari was supposed to step up its efforts in conducting studies so as to ensure that Tanzanians uses high quality seeds that result in more yields - and stabilise country’s food security.

“This is to say that Tari is supposed to increase its efforts in producing a variety of crops so to ensure that farmers get bumper harvests - and when hunger hits a neighbouring country like Kenya, we in Tanzania can send them some food.

For his part, the Tari’-Naliendele acting director, Mr Furtunus Kapinga, said research conducted by Naliendele aimes at addressing the challenges facing local communities in terms of farming and value addition to their produce..