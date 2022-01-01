Tanzanian truck driver killed by colleague over food dispute in the DRC

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A Tanzanian truck driver working with the Bekam Logistics (T) Limited, Mr Stephen Mwaseshe, 44, has reportedly been stabbed to death in the DR Congo (DRC).

In the incident that happened on December 28, 2021, Mwaseshe was allegedly knifed to death by his Tanzanian colleague, Mr Fahad Mohamed, 32, following a dispute on food issues.

Reports from DRC - and which were confirmed by the head of Chancery at the Tanzania Embassy in DRC, Mr Netho Yatega - had it that the incident occurred somewhere between Lubumbashi and Kinshasa where foreign trucks were loading logs.

“The incident really took place. We have already communicated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation for guidance,” he told The Citizen over the phone yesterday.

The Bekam Logistics managing director, Mr Ben Mwinuka, said his employee was attacked after an angry exchange of words with a colleague on issues of food.

“According to information from the DRC, Mr Mwaseshe was cooking the food drivers used to share when they camp somewhere,” he said.

“But, Mr Mohamed who was away, asked for food on his return. In response, the deceased asked him if he had a wife there to cook food for him.”

Mr Mwinuka said Mr Mohamed - who was angered by the response - went to his truck for a knife which he used to stab the former from the back.

“What happened is very sad because the dispute that took his life was very minor. I’m very saddened because he had just joined the company - only to die just as soon, and in a foreign country,” he said.

This was the first trip for Mr Mwasehe to DRC. According to Mr Mwinuka, he first knew the driver in October last year, when one of his other drivers proposed the deceased to drive the company’s truck from Tunduma to Dar es Salaam.

Speaking on the incident, Mr Yatega said they are finalizing arrangements to take the deceased body’s back to Tanzania for burial.

“Already we have secured most of the important documents. We are finalizing on the other few things ready for transportation of the body probably today (Saturday),” he said.

He said the embassy and the country in general has been saddened by the loss because the young man’s contribution in building the country was much required.

Mr Yatega urged truck owners to review recruitment methods and ensure disciplined people and those with good conducts backgrounds are recruited.



