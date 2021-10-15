Tazara suspends train services

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) has temporarily suspended train services between New Kapiri-Mposhi and Kasama in Zambia to allow for repairs of the Chambeshi Bridge, which suffered major damages from a goods train accident that occurred on May 13, 2021.

Tazara is bi-national railway jointly owned by the governments of Tanzania and Zambia on a 50-50 shareholding basis. The 1,860 kilometre-railway connects landlocked Zambia to the seaport of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and further provides road and railway inter-connectivity to other parts of southern Africa.

Tazara’s Public Relations head Conrad Simuchile said in a statement that the section of the track between Chambeshi and Kasama Stations, a stretch of 83 kilometres, has been closed to passenger trains, in order to avert human risk and, instead, the passenger trains will now only run between Kasama and Nakonde until further notice.

“Operations will be temporarily disrupted to allow for repairs on the bridge and avert further disruptions,” he said.

However, he said in order to safeguard the interests of their freight traffic customers under the circumstances, wagons carrying cargo are being propelled across the bridge without locomotives, a measure that will guarantee uninterrupted deliveries of cargo to and from Kapiri-Mposhi.

He noted that they anticipate to have normal operations restored within 12 weeks.