The nitty-gritty of the data tug-of-war

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

By Elizabeth Edward More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government was compelled to suspend new telecom firms’ charges on data bundles at the weekend after a public uproar because, in modern-day Tanzania, the Internet has become a necessity, analysts say.

From virtual meetings that have gained increased importance during the Covid-19 era to the cost-effective WhatsApp calls as well as the need to learn various topics through the Internet, Tanzanians view data as something that has become part of their lives.

With the rise in the number of Internet users, currently estimated at 28.5 million, data has become well entrenched in the economic and social lives of Tanzanians, so much so that any abrupt tariff rise is likely to cause a public uproar.

The fact that the Internet has been the leading means of making financial transactions for over ten years now, analysts say, also lives to show why its [the Internet] importance transcends the normal communication need of modern day Tanzanians.

“As things stand, a number of businesses are now conducted online and this means that any tariff increases will be immediately noticed. It [the increase] will also be killing the ongoing creativity in business,” said Prof Honest Ngowi, an economist from Mzumbe University.

Tanzania, he said, was moving towards a knowledge economy whereby consumption and production is based on intellectual capital which is primarily a result of scientific discoveries and basic and applied research.

Advertisement

“So if we limit people’s ability to access the Internet, the economy that we want to achieve as a country can only be just a dream,” he said.

Internet has been the major banking platform for the past ten years, accounting for over half of the value of all monetary transactions in the economy.

For instance, in 2019, a total 4,725,518 transactions, valued at Sh50.06 trillion were conducted via the Internet, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show.

The amount was 50.5 percent of the total of Sh99.117 trillion that was transacted in the economy in 2019.

This left the other three popular transaction models of Mobile (SMS) Banking, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sale to share the remaining Sh49.057 trillion.

But while the public looks up to data to better their lives, available figures show that the same (data) was also increasingly becoming an important source of revenue for telecommunication firms.

Faced with a dropping trend of earnings from the mobile voice and mobile incoming revenue streams, telecommunication firms were increasingly enhancing their energies on mobile data and mobile money platforms.

For instance, Vodacom earned Sh180.8 billion in data revenue during the year ending March 2020. That symbolised a 9.8 percent increase compared to the Sh164.6 billion that the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange listed telecommunication firm earned from mobile data during a similar period in the preceding year.

The mobile money revenue stream was also on an upward trend but the mobile voice one (revenue stream) was on a downward trend by 3.2 percent.

The growing appetite for telecommunication firms to get an increased pie of the business that comes with mobile data has also seen the companies coming up with affordable 4G-enabled handsets during the past few months.

Vodacom came up with Smart Kitochi 4G while Tigo came up with Kitochi 4G Smart as Zantel brought to the market its Smarta. The phones retail at prices that range between Sh35,000 (about $15) and Sh49,000 (about $20) in a deliberate move to net the remaining 22.9 million telecom subscribers who do not smartphones in the market.

Prof Haji Semboja of the State University of Zanzibar said with the current development in technology, one would only expect that the cost would go down.

“Businesses across the globe depend on information and if Tanzanian can’t afford data then it would hinder their participations in the regional and international markets because information flow will be reduced, and thus affect their decision making,” he said, noting that the digital space had surely helped a lot in reducing group’s gatherings, shopping patterns, and working structure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government on Friday last week suspended telecommunication firms’ new data bundles after they (the new bundles) had raised a public uproar.

Earlier on Friday, all telecommunication firms had revised their bundles for voice calls, data and short messaging service as they sought to align them with new regulations as published by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

In the process however, they (telcos) significantly raised data bundles. This raised a public uproar as subscribers vehemently opposed the new charges, with some describing them as ‘outrageous’ via social media platforms.

In response to the uproar, the government issued a statement later in the day, announcing the suspension of the new data charges until the matter gets resolved.