‘The Presidency is an institution’, says Samia

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday, January 13, said the presidency is an institution formed by the constitution and not an individual.

The Head of State was speaking at the Treasury Conference Hall in Dodoma, during a meeting that brought together ministers, deputies and permanent secretaries.

The meeting follows a mini cabinet reshuffle announced last weekend and the swearing in of government leaders who took oath of allegiance on Monday.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan said the presidency is an institution and not an individual, noting that the constitution demands that someone should serve at the position in order to oversee and manage government activities.

She said the institution comes with authorities, directives and that whoever works in that capacity works on behalf of the institution.

“Therefore, if you don’t love the President in power…love your country. Likewise, we are told that such authority comes from God and all of us have our own religions and beliefs in God,” she said, adding.

“Now, if you don’t love the President in power, then respect your God, knowing that the President has been commissioned by God.”

She said someone may have no love for Samia (her), but she emphasised that he/she should respect the presidency as an institution.



