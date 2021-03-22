‘These were Magufuli’s last words to me’, President Samia Suluhu

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu has today revealed the last words that her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli said a few days before he met his death

"Samia don't worry about my health, go check out the projects we promised to deliver to the people, send my greetings and tell them I love them."

President Samia Suluhu made the statement in her address to the Nation during a state funeral of the late John Magufuli which was held today at the administrative capital Dodoma.

President Samia Suluhu said she had a working official visit to Tanga so she phoned Dr Magufuli to inform him of her visit as usual.

The statement has shocked many at Jamhuri Stadium, especially when she said she will no longer hear those words again, read his text messages, his phone calls or consult with him.