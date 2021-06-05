Tough road ahead for Sabaya following a slew of charges

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai ole Sabaya, 34, was yesterday arraigned at the Arusha Resident Magistrate’s Court alongside five others, facing charges of economic sabotage.

The co-accused persons were his private guards: Mr Enock Mnkeni, 41, Watson Mwahomange, 27, John Aweyo, Sylivester Nyengu, 26, and Daniel Mbura, 28. Before magistrate supervisor Martha Mahumbunga and principal resident magistrate Salome Mshasha, Mr Sabaya and the co-accused were charged with conducting organized crimes, carrying out corrupt transactions and money laundering committed before January 20 and February 9, 2021.

In the economic crimes case number 27 of 2021, public prosecutors Tumaini Kwema, Abdallah Chaula and Tresla Garvas told the court that all the six accused persons were facing the first count that implicated Mr Sabaya with leading an organized crimes group.

The offence contravened Paragraph 4(1)(d) of the first schedule to and Section (57)(1) and 60(2) of the Economic and Organized Crime Control Act (Cap 200, RE 2019).

The charge sheet that was availed to The Citizen shows that, on January 20, 2021 at different places in Arusha District, Mr Sabaya - being a public official, and in violation of his duties - jointly and in collusion with the co-accused fostered the objectives of a criminal racket.

“He did so abusing his position as a public official for the purpose of obtaining undue benefits,” reads the charge sheet.

Advertisement

In the second and third counts against Mr Sabaya alone, he is accused of carrying corrupt transactions contrary to Section 15(1)(a) and (2) of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Act (Cap. 329, RE 2019).

It was said before the court that at different places in Arusha District, Mr Sabaya was accused of soliciting Sh90 million in bribes from Mr Francis Mrosso in favour of tax evasion claims he was facing.

“On the same day, Mr Sabaya is accused of corruptly obtaining the said Sh90 million from Mr Mrosso as an inducement for forbearing to report and initiate criminal proceedings over tax evasion claims,” reads the document in part.

In the fourth count, all the four accused persons, were charged with committing a money laundering offence contrary to Section 12 (d) and 13 (d) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Cap 423, RE 2019), when read together with paragraph 22 of the first schedule to Section 57(1) and 62(2) of the Economic and Organized Crime Act, Cap 200 RE 2019.

The court was told that on January 20, 2021, at Kwa Mrombo Area in Arusha District, all the five suspects acquired Sh90 million while knowing that that the money was the product of corrupt practices.

In another two armed robbery charges before Magistrate Mshasha Gervas, it was alleged that, on February 9, 2021, Sabaya, Nyengu, 26, and Daniel Mbura, 38, beat and jointly handcuffed Bakari Msangi (Sombetini Councillor-CCM) and robbed him of Sh390,000.

In the same incident that took place in the Bondeni Area, Mr Sabaya and the said guards used firearms to threaten Mr Ramadhani Ayoub from whom they took Sh35,000.

The court was adjourned until June 18, 2021 when the case will come up for a mention.

The charges against the accused are unbailable, and they were remanded in Kisanga Prison, Arusha Region.

Mr Sabaya was taken to the court handcuffed alongside the five private guards at around 1:10pm under tight security, a week after being arrested by the anti-corruption body.

The DC - who was suspended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on May 13 this year pending investigations of the charges against him - was alongside his co-accused instructed to kneel down after arriving at the court.

The case attracted many Arusha City residents, mostly being young people who gathered at the courts until they were adjourned for the day at about 2:30pm.