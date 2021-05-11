Truth about Tanzania’s IMF, WB engagements

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Negotiating with the Bretton Woods Institutions - the World Bank and IMF - was one of the most difficult tasks to be undertaken by the government between 1975 and 1985, former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi writes in his memoir - noting, however, that engaging the duo was the only viable option to reviving Tanzania’s economic growth momentum. Contrary to widely-held views, former President Mwinyi writes that it was even before he had become President that Tanzania swallowed its pride and conceded that the founding President Julius Nyerere’s socialist ideologies had failed and thus the need to start engaging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).

“Contrary to what others think, I am not the one who initiated negotiations between the government and the IMF and the World Bank. Negotiations started during the reign of Father of the Nation, Julius Nyerere…,” Mr Mwinyi writes in his memoir titled: ‘Mzee Rukhsa: Safari ya Maisha Yangu.’ This is ksi-Swahili for ‘Mister Permission: The Journey of My Life’.

Like it was outlined in a memoir by Mr Mwinyi’s successor, the late Benjamin Mkapa, negotiating with the IMF and the WB was like embarking on political suicide mission because the two organisations were in bad books of Tanzanians during Julius Nyerere’s reign. But the economy - which was already in the doldrums - faced further challenges due to a $100 million fall in foreign exchange earnings due to a drop in coffee exports. The 1979 war against the invasion of Uganda’s Idi Amin, cost Tanzania a cool $500 million while another $100 million had to be spent on aiding the new government in Uganda to get back to work.

The 1979 floods also cost the country another $100 million while the dry spell that followed was also estimated to have had another $100 million impact on the economy.

“The dry spell forced Tanesco [Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited] to order large scale power consumers, including manufacturing industries to halt production for the whole month of November 1980 and thus further damaging the economy,” he writes.

That was to be followed by a steep rise in global fuel prices which saw the government spending an additional $150 million of its meagre foreign reserves on importation of petroleum products.

Advertisement

In a nutshell therefore, Mr Mwinyi projects that in total, the economy lost about $1.5 billion during the period between 1977 and 1981. “Whichever the situation, we had no option but to engage the IMF,” he writes. With the need for money, Tanzania was issued with a condition of devaluing its local currency by 25 percent to qualify for a loan.

Amidst economic hardships, Nyerere told Tanzanians to tighten their belts in September 1979 as he kept trying to dodge the IMF and WB in finding a lasting solution to the country’s economic woes. When it was open that little would be achieved, Nyerere conceded to engaging the two organizations which would culminate into Tanzania receiving a loan.

The IMF however attached the loan to seven conditions which - though accepted by the then Finance minister, Mr Edwin Mtei - were trashed by Nyerere.

Under the conditions, the Tanzanian Shilling was to be devalued by 25 percent and that instead of regulating loans, the government would be required to raise bank interest rates on the same (loans).

The IMF, Mr Mwinyi writes, also wanted the government to reduce its social services, including on health and education. The planned salary increase was to be halted if the IMF’s conditions were to be followed. “But the government could not heed that advice and instead, it raised the minimum pay by 26 and 36 percent for workers in urban and rural areas respectively,” he says.

While the IMF wanted the government to scrap a tendency of regulating prices, the government did not buy the idea but instead, it improved the regulatory mechanism. An advice to lessen import controls was also trashed by the government though it (the government) allowed importation of more products that were meant to boost the country’s production and transportation requirements.

In 1979, a team of IMF experts arrived in Tanzania on a mission to follow-up on their recommendations. “Mwalimu strongly differed with them so much so that they had to be chased out of the country, a development that saw Mr Mtei resigning from the post of Finance minister,” Mr Mwinyi writes.

The decision resulted into a number of new economic challenges in Tanzania, with the inflation rate rising from between 8-10 percent to over 20 percent whereas industrial production dropped by between 20 to 25 percent. Tanzania also registered a record level in scarcity of basic needs like clothes and even salt. The situation was followed by a strong-worded statement by Nyerere in castigating the IMF’s position during the sherry party. “When did the IMF become the International Ministry of Finance? When did nations surrender to it their powers of decision making?” Mr Mwinyi quotes his predecessor as saying.

But despite such a position, the economic situation kept deteriorating and in April 1980, the then IMF managing director, Mr Jacques de Larosiere wrote to Mr Nyerere, asking him to get back to the discussion table. A new IMF team arrived and in September, 1980, the two parties reached an agreement on Extended Fund Facility.

With more economic hardships locally which - at one point forced the country to negotiate with other countries on barter trading as a way of dodging the use of its scarce foreign exchange reserves - Nyerere was slowly but surely adopting some of the IMF’s conditions of the free market economy.

“I am sure, not all of the modern day Tanzanians will understand that Nyerere reluctantly accepted that parents and guardians should start contributing towards education costs. In the same vein, Nyerere accepted that some sought of an agreement with the IMF could not be avoided though he did not accept all the conditions by the time he left office,” writes Mr Mwinyi.

He said it was basing on such a background that he became President of Tanzania in 1985.

“When I became President, my first priority was to deal with economic hardships, especially getting foreign exchange….The shortest way to achieving that was to complete the negotiations with the IMF and one of the conditions that I was given was to make a robust economic transformation...,” he writes.