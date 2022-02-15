Tulia speaks out on Special Seats MPs

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The saga involving 19 Special Seats MP took a new turn yesterday when the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson, said she would defend the Constitution and show them the exit door should their party complete its ongoing internal processes.

The 19 MPs had been disowned by their party, Chadema, but their presence in the august House had been repeatedly defended by the former Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai .

Mr Ndugai’s unexpected resignation as Speaker on January 6 this year paved the way for Dr Ackson, a law scholar, to ascend to the post. Asked about the legality of the presence of the 19 MPs in the House during her first meeting with journalists yesterday, Dr Ackson said as long as the processes to revoke their membership had not completed within their party (Chadema), they 19 remain bona-fide MPs. She noted, however, that she will not hesitate to honour and respect the Constitution should her office be furnished with documents to validate the completion of a process to officially fire them from Chadema in line with the opposition party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The only thing that is being awaited is the ongoing process in their parties. The Constitution requires that an MP has to be a member of a political party but due to our democratic principles, the Parliament has to be duly informed about the completion of processes within political parties before it can issue an announcement,” said Dr Ackson.

She said should the process complete, it will not be the first time for MPs to be shown the exit door from the House after being fired by the parties that sponsored their candidature.

“It’s not about how I see it. It’s about following the processes as set up through the law and also through political parties. For instance, CCM has its own principles whereby if its lawmaker says No to a budget, then as soon as he leaves the House, he has to submit his card back to the party…,” she said.

The 19 women MP, who had otherwise been loyal to Chadema for several years, went into the bad books of their colleagues within the opposition party after they allegedly contravened the party’s position and procedures by appearing before Mr Ndugai and took the oath as Special Seats MPs. Chadema then wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, informing him that the 19 women had been fired from the party and thus losing the quality of remaining as MPs.

The MPs then filed their appeals to the Chadema Central Committee at the party’s office of the secretary general in December, 2020 and the appeal had not yet been determined.