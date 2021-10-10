'Turn Covid-19 challenges into growth opportunity’ CEOs told

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Companies have been told to turn Covid-19 challenges into a growth opportunity by designing products that help tackle the pandemic.

The advice was given by a consulting firm which held an event to award top executives in the country.

The managing director of the Eastern Star Consulting Group Ltd, Mr Alex Shayo, said some companies have been doing better amid the pandemic and that needs emulating.

“We understand the pandemic started last year and many companies complained about its effects to business performance. But despite the situation, there are some that did better,” he said at the Tanzania Top 100 Executives Awards which the firm organised as part of encouraging the executives to continue performing well.

CRDB Bank's Abdulmajid Nsekela

Mr Shayo added the awards should be a call to other companies that did not perform well to look for alternatives, adding no pandemic excuse because in the same situation there are others who did well after turning the challenges into opportunities.

The event saw CRDB Bank dominating the awards, bagging four of them. Bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdulmajeed Nsekela was announced CEO of the year, as the bank’s chief finance officer (CFO), chief human resource officer (CHRO) and chief commercial officer (CCO) also won.

The awards, which were presented for the first time in Tanzania involved contestants from public and private institutions.

During the award ceremony that was held on Friday night at Mlimani City Hall and attended by more than 100 people was graced by the Industry and Trade minister Kitila Mkumbo.

Speaking at the event, Prof Kitila Mkumbo said: “The government will continue supporting industries and companies and ensure that the economy grows. I welcome the business community to work with the government to create a conducive environment for all businesses to thrive.”

“I would like to congratulate all for achieving the success despite the disruption brought about by Covd-19. You not only managed to survive but also achieved significant growth and profitability. This is a lesson that proves that when you have resilience you can handle obstacles well even during adversity,” he said.

CRDB CEO Nsekela said the awards were exceptional but there must be reasons and people behind it.

“This award speaks a lot about CRDB Bank. It speaks about how we are family, we have common values, we have a purpose of what to achieve. The bank would not have been what it is today but because of stakeholders,” he said.