The government of Tanganyika declared that as early as December 12, 1961 applications for new Tanganyika national passports might be submitted to the Immigration Division for processing.

The government’s statement said that starting from December 8 the Immigration Division would start the process of grating visas for the British Empire territories and issuing new passports in place of the previous ones without affecting citizens under Tanganyika’s new laws on citizenships.

To prevent a backlog of applications remaining to be dealt with on December 7 (the last working day before independence), applications for the issue, renewal or endorsement of passports were only to be accepted by the Immigration Division after December 9, 1961 in cases of genuine emergency.

The government improved the passport allocation system of the Immigration Division to ensure that no applications to be received after December 15.

Source: East African Standard newspaper





Advertisement

As Tanganyika approaches independence, Nyerere meets UN Secretary General

Tanganyika Prime Minister Julius Nyerere met the United Nations Secretary General Dag Hammerskjoeld in New York City, the US.

After having dined with the UN Secretary General, Nyerere had the chance of holding talks with permanent representatives of African and Asian nations to the United Nations.

The spokesperson of the permanent representatives announced that Nyerere released a report of about 20 minutes before the permanent representatives, whereby the latter predicted that the UN would soon have many permanent secretaries as many East African countries, including Tanganyika, would gain independence.

Nyerere gave his hope that after Tanganyika gaining independence in 1961, the countries of Kenya, Uganda, Nyasaland and Rhodesia would follow suit the following year.

Source: Baraza newspaper





Ministers meet to deliberate on border security issues as Tanganyika approaches independence

Tanganyika’s political stability started when the country was approaching independence from the British Empire at the end of 1961.

As the country was approaching that important stage, the issue of its boundaries took its position when the Nyasaland Works and Transport minister, Mr C. Cameroon, met and held talks in Dar es Salaam with the Tanganyikan minister without Portfolio Mr M. Mkandawire.

Their talks centred on improved communications between Tanganyika and Nyasaland and the training of communication workers on the borders.

Mr Cameroon said, “It is most encouraging to see the way this country is forging ahead and the amount of private investment coming into the country.”

For his part, Mkandawire said, “If federations had not been imposed on Nyasaland, it would have approached the same stage as Tangayika.

Source: East African Standard newspaper





Government declares not to bear with acts of breach of peace during independence celebrations

As Tanganyika approached the big event of independence celebrations, the government declared that it would not bear with any acts of breach of peace during and after the celebrations.

The statement was given by Prime Minister Julius Nyerere when addressing residents of Mwanza Region, where he said if such acts were to occur, the government would sternly deal with them.

Nyerere addressed the residents during his eight day visit to the Lake Zone provinces.

He said the people of Tanganyika would be allowed to celebrate independence as much as they wished without disturbing other people.

He said he had heard that people of Asian and Arab origins had fled to small areas in fear of their lives due to threats.

“There are some people who have been approaching Indian and Arab natives, whom they tell that during independence celebrations there would emerge this and that.

“So, I take these people as they don’t mean what they say because if they mean so, the government will deal with them accordingly”.

He said there was no government that could bear with the threats of breach of peace among its people.





Source: Tanganyika Standard newspaper