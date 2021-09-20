All commonwealth nations - with the exception of Nyasaland (now Malawi), Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia) – were invited to participate in Tanganyika’s Independence Day celebrations on December 9, 1961,” the minister for Internal Affairs, George Kahama, said in Dar es Salaam.

At that time, the three countries were under single British rule which was known as the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

The federation of the self-governing British colony of Southern Rhodesia and the British protectorates of Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland existed between 1953 and ended in 1963.

Also excluded in celebrations for the independence of Tanganyika was South Africa which by then was under apartheid rule. However, said Mr Kahama, Tangayika has also extended invitations to national parties from South Africa and other federations so they could send their representatives.

Journalists from countries that had not been invited were not allowed to cover the Independence Day celebrations.

“Anyone who knows politics would understand why the said nations were not invited. Our Policy and perception regarding these countries is well known. However, from South Africa, journalists who have maintained neutrality from their government will be allowed for coverage,” said Mr Kahama.

Mr Kahama said apart from international leaders, there were going to be another 130 guests who were invited.

[Source: Tanganyika Standard Newspaper].





One hundred thousand students receive independence symbols from Tanu

Nearly hundred thousand students from different schools across Tanganyika received independence symbols from Tanu during the special event on December 9, 1961. That was said in Dar es Salaam by the celebration chairman Mr Chande Ali.

The symbols constitute the picture of the Premier Julius Nyerere, the party’s flag which was made in the United Kingdom. Tanu ordered over 500, 000 symbols.

After distributing to students the remaining symbols were sold to collect revenue by the party in order to fund the event, and it was expected that €15, 000 will be generated as a result.

Ali said apart from the independence symbols the party has also planned to sell 50, 000 fliers.

[Source: Tanganyika Standard Newspaper].





Government announced new legal regulations for education

A new legal document providing guidelines for education was issued by the Tanganyika government. Per the new 1961 education guidelines which were discussed at the national council, the educational minister was given full mandate to promote education and school development.

Special committee was established to advise the minister, while local authorities, city and district councils were given a mandate to manage education development in their respective areas.

Moreover, there was a plan to establish school councils that will be responsible to evaluate before any school is being established.

[Source: Busara Newspaper].





Duncan Sandys appointed to lead UK delegation for Independence Day

The minister for Commonwealth Relations, Duncan Sandys, was appointed to lead a delegation of UK officials who participated in the Independence Day on December 9, 1961. Sandys was joined by secretary of Technical Department Dewnis Vosper, colonies minister Sir Hilton Pyntoni and UK Ambassador Neil Pritchard.

Other delegation members were Eric Harrison, an Australian ambassador to the UK, prime minister of Guinea, Abdulaya Diallo and Japan’s Foreign minister Yasumi Kurogane, New Zealand premier J.S.Reid, Chinese ambassador in Ghana Huang Hua and Togo President, Sylvanus Olympio.



