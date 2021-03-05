Uganda Airlines secures landing rights at Heathrow and Dubai Airports

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Kampala. Uganda’s national carrier, Uganda Airlines, has secured landing slots for Heathrow Airport and Dubai International Airports as it resumes long-haul flights.

This comes after the airline acquired two new A330-800neo aircraft in January and February, which are set to be used for long-haul flights to Europe, Asia and the Middle-East.

The initial routes with the A330 are Dubai, London, Mumbai, and Guangzhou, with the airline operating direct flights to these cities from its hub at Entebbe International Airport.

The carrier, which collapsed in 2001 and resumed in August 2019, is currently only operating flights within Africa.

Just last month, the airline signed a TotalCare agreement with Rolls Royce for their two Airbus A330neo planes powered by the former’s Trent 7000 engines.

The deal gives Uganda Airlines a secured cost of operating and maintaining their Trent 7000 engines, through a dollar-per-flying-hour payment mechanism, alongside enhanced aircraft availability due to advanced engine health monitoring and inclusion of product durability and reliability improvements.