Used car sales inch up after 2020 crash

By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam. The second-hand car market has started to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions start to ease, according to importers and dealers in the country.

As the Covid-19 was biting – especially when it was at its peak from March 2020 – the sales of used cars by two big dealers dwindled by a half because of the problem associated with shipments. This ended up discouraging importers from the business.

The dealers also attribute this to tougher economic conditions that caused people to hold on to their cars for longer than usual – and, thus restricting supplies to the market.

The shipment uncertainties which were triggered by the pandemic also discouraged customers because they were unsure of when they could get the vehicles they had ordered.

However, car dealers who spoke to The Citizen said it is very encouraging to see the market starting to regain its original vibrancy.

While the ‘Be Forward Tanzania’ company is now operating at three-quarters of its pre-Covid-19 capacity, SBT Tanzania is operating at 71.4 percent of its pre-pandemic’s capacity.

SBT Tanzania sales officer Amani Katundu said they were now importing an average of 1,000 used cars a month on average, compared to the average of 1,400 cars they imported pre-Covid-19.

“Our sales for the whole of last year were unpromising: at about 700 vehicles per month. We started recording an improvement in March (2021),” said Mr Katundu.

The poor performance during the worst days of the coronavirus malady reduced the company’s revenue to the extent of cutting the unquantified size of the workforce at a groups level.

Be Forward Tanzania sales and marketing supervisor Ronald Riwa said importation of used cars stood at an average of 150 units per month, down from the pre-pandemic’s average of 200 cars.

This is an improvement compared to theperiod from March 2020, with monthly sales standing at an average of 100 units.

He said importation went down during the worst days of the Covid-19 because importers did not know when the pandemic would end and regular shipments would resume.

“The increase in used car imports has given us confidence that we will soon see a quick return to healthy trading,” said Mr Riwa.

Meanwhile, the price of some second-hand cars whose demand in 2020 was high has gone up due to the spike in January in the tax on car imports.

Toyota IST, Toyota Crown and Subaru Forester car models are some of the popular cars whose prices have consequently increased.

For example, based on a survey by The Citizen, the Toyota IST that was previously sold at Sh11 million (tax inclusive) in Japan is now sold at Sh12.5 million.

This price surge was triggered by the increase in tax from Sh4.5 million to Sh6 million per car.

Vehicles from Japan dominate the Tanzanian second-hand car market.