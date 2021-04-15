VIDEO: Four casualties moved to ICU after grisly accident

By Janeth Joseph More by this Author

Moshi. At least four casualties out of the 12 who cheated death in a road accident that occurred on Tuesday in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, have been moved into the Intensive Care Unit of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC)in Moshi.

This was after their condition became worse.

The ghastly accident that involved two vehicles in a head-on collision caused the deaths of ten people and 12 casualties, out of whom six were rushed to Same District Hospital and the rest to KCMC in Moshi.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira visited and consoled the victims yesterday and expressed her sadness over the loss of lives in the accident.

In the event, the regional chief called upon drivers to ensure their vehicles are always in good condition.

Ms Mghwira also called upon families who had not seen their relatives since yesterday to come forward and identify the bodies of the dead.

“We received the news with deep sorrow. Losing 11 otherwise innocent people all at once is tragic,” she said.

“However, let me call upon those families who have not seen their relatives since yesterday (Tuesday) to come forward and identify those bodies, whose names are still to be released,” Ms Mghwira said.

For his part, the KCMC Executive Director, Dr Gilleard Masenga, said the casualties were brought to the hospital yesterday while in bad condition after sustaining injuries in their heads and other parts of their bodies, including having their limbs broken.

“Four casualties are in the ICU after their condition worsened as they sustained head injuries and had their legs broken.

“We are still providing them with different medical treatment in the form of products and services.

“And yesterday (Tuesday), we had to conduct an operation in the dead of night on one of the casualties who was in a very bad condition,” said Dr Gilleard Masenga.