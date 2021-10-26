We’re not here to fight media industry, govt says

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology (MICIT), Dr Ashatu Kijaji, assured members of the media fraternity yesterday that President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration will not condemn anyone - but will, instead, form partnerships for the general good of the country.

“We must work as a team… We will get views from all stakeholders on how to move together…. Alone, we survive; but, together, we prosper,” Dr Kijaji – who was appointed Information, Communications and Information Technology minister by President Hassan last month - told editors in Dar es Salaam.

Prior to her appointment, the Information docket was under the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports. But, following calls from stakeholders - and after a thorough analysis - President Hassan shifted it to what used to be known as the Ministry of Information, Communications and InformationTechnology.

Dr Kijaji stressed that President Hassan’s government was committed to building partnerships with stakeholders in different sectors to bolster inclusive efforts for national development.

“There will be no condemnation, because there is no reason to do so. We are all Tanzanians, and we must work together for the general good of our nation,” she said.

During the discussions, media stakeholders raised several issues which they requested Dr Kijaji and her team at the Ministry to work on.

The issues include repealing repressive laws that enablethe government to ban newspapers, and poor remuneration of journalists.

On journalism being among the least rewarding jobs, the minister said the government recognises the need to find a solution.

“We must look into the financial situation in the media because without it, one can be bought even with a mere Sh500,” said Dr Kijaji.

The minister also put emphasis on the investments in media industry, including access and affordability of equipment, an issue which was also highlighted by the chief government spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa.

Senior journalist Abubakar Liongo stressed that taxes on media equipment are unbearable making it difficult for young people who want to employ themselves to engage in the collection, processing and dissemination of news. On this, Dr Kijaji suggested that media personnel should submit recommendations to the government for consideration during budget preparations.

“When the government starts the tax review process in December, I urge you to present this - and also involve the ministry so that we can also support you,” she said.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Dr Zainabu Chaula, and Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Jim Yonazi. Like Dr Kijaji and Mr Msigwa, the two also touted the need for the media fraternity to work together for the general good of Tanzania’s development.

Earlier, the Tanzania Editors’ Forum (TEF) chairman, Mr Deodatus Balile, said the media has seen a change in the administrative approach in the past few months, and that the direction was now looking positive.





“We appreciate the efforts to bring back professionalism in the sector,” he said.

Mr Bakari Machumu, who is TEF Vice chairman and Mwananchi Communications Ltd Managing Director, said the partnership between the government and media should be maintained with dialogues to cement exchange and sharing of ideas.

“I urge that the spirit of dialogue be maintained, we should meet at least twice a year for updates on how far we have achieved and way forward,” said Machumu who also serves as the vice chairman of TEF.