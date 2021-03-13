What Mafia needs to boost tourism

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Mafia District authorities have set strategies aimed at making the island located in the Coast Region one of the country’s tourism hubs.

The District Council believes that the island has distinguishing attractions; but much is yet to be done in terms of investment and publicity to significantly increase the number of visitors - and, therefore, public revenue collections.

In one of the council’s strategies, tourism stakeholders plan to attract investments through increased advertising of available opportunities. The objective is to ultimately add to the number tourist arrivals in the area, both domestic and international.

“We are focusing on engaging the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) whose awareness of the available potentials will enable them to use specific investment attraction approaches for the island - and, therefore, modernize the hospitality sector,” said the district council chairman, Juma Ally.

He added that “the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB); the Tanzania Tourists Operators Association (Tato), the Hotels Association of Tanzania (HAT) as well as companies dealing with tourism promotion from within and outside the country will be involved.

Mr Ally was speaking to The Citizen during its recent visit to Mafia to underscore potentials and opportunities after a Sh5.3 billion ferry commenced operations between Mafia and Nyamisati Village.

Advertisement

The area faced severe transport woes in the past. But, it is now ready and able to open up social and economic activities following the introduction of the ferry, ‘mv Kilindoni Hapa Kazi TU.’

He said the tourism by-law is responsible for mobilizing resources in order to increase the council’s revenues-generating capacity instead of depending on handouts from the central government.

“Although no proper mechanisms have been put in place to record the number of tourists arriving in the island, about 5,500 non-residents visited Mafia last year. We want to increase the numbers - and, therefore, increase revenue collections,” he said.

According to him, the council was receiving Sh25,000 per tourist visiting local beaches to see whale-sharks. In that regard, it received Sh110 million last year.”

“We also received Sh67 million as a share of the 2018/19 revenues collected from the local Marine Park. The amount was received a few weeks ago, with payment for 2019/20 still being processed,” he said.

He said the council has projected to collect Sh230 million in the 2020/21 fiscal year from its shares in the local marine parks.

“Although it is difficult to give actual figures of the forecasts, increased tourist arrivals will significantly increase revenue collections from the two sources.”

He said some of the land in Mafia has been surveyed for investment - and that the exercise will be extended to other places in order to ensure there was no unmitigated bureaucracy for potential investors wanting to invest in Mafia, including the hospitality sector.

Mr Ally said a ‘Mafia Tourism Week’ will also be introduced to enable domestic and international tourism stakeholders to showcase their products and services, saying concerts and better use of advertising platforms mostly visited by tourists worldwide will be introduced.

“The TTB will be asked to consider including ‘Mafia’ in its slogan ‘Tanzania, the Land of Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti,’ he said.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Mafia District commissioner, Shaibu Nnunduma, said despite the fact that Texas in the US and Australia were among the countries with visible whale-sharks, the fish found in Mafia can be seen for a longer time in the season - and they are so friendly that people swim and take pictures with them.

He said the Island has conserved part of the ocean (Marine Park), thereby attracting divers from different parts of the world to see ocean scenarios and creatures in the same way that land-bound tourists visit national parks to see elephants, lions, giraffes - and many more.

“Marine Parks have fish breeding sites constituting most of the fish consumed in the country’s business capital of Dar es Salaam and many other parts of the country,” he said.

Illegal fishing - including the use of explosives and small-sized fishing nets - have been contained in the area with the Beach Management Unit (BMU) ensuring that the laws and regulations are effectively enforced.

Mr Nnunduma said the district has the Kua Ruins that have existed since the era of the Sultanate, as well as cemeteries that could attract more tourists to the area. “The lost and later rediscovered Roman city of ‘Rhapta’ is another potential tourist attraction in Mafia. The government, working in collaboration with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) are now in the process of declaring Rhapta City that existed in 200BC as a world heritage site,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, the submerged town of Kisimani that has now been put under conservation is another place that could attract more domestic and international tourists.

“The government is planning to build a museum to preserve culture, tradition and norms of Mafia District, and help tourists in information gathering,” he said.

A tourism stakeholder, Mbarak Kilopola, said tourists from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Czechoslovakia have resumed their visits to the district after a sharp decline last year attributed to the viral Covid-19 pandemic.

The recently-introduced mv Kilindoni ferry plying between Mafia and Nyamisati will increase tourist numbers in Mafia. But, a section of the Bungu-Nyamisati road should be upgraded to make it passable throughout the year.

“Air fares from Zanzibar to Mafia should be reviewed in the interests of tourists travelling between the two areas. Travellers have complained that the $200 currently charged is too high.

Mr Hamis Ahmad - a resident of Chole Islet who is also a tourism stakeholder - said ancient ruins in Mafia and Chole should be taken care of. Also, people should invest in hotels and recreation facilities to attract more tourists and create jobs for more Tanzanians.

Speaking to The Citizen, TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi said TTB welcomed the district’s efforts to promote tourist attractions in Mafia.

“Being the country’s tourism promoter, we would like to get a list of the attractions in order to include them in our programmes,” she told this writer.



