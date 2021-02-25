What manufacturers plan to table before Industry docket

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Manufacturers are bringing Tanzania’s business ups and downs to the new Industry minister early next week in renewed efforts to chat out ways of making the country’s products competitive in the local and international market.

Under the umbrella of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), the manufacturers will recommend ways of lowering taxes to the new Industry minister Godfrey Mwambe. “We will meet the minister on Monday next week where our members will get the chance to discuss with him the issues that they believe were hindering the competitiveness of their products locally and within the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (Sadc)” said Mr Leodegar Tenga, a CTI executive director.

Mr Tenga could not divulge major issues that the business group will present to the minister but The Citizen understands that for a long time now, members of the business community have been complaining of a number of issues including the 15 percent in additional industrial sugar import duty which they say was negatively affecting manufacturers.

CTI has always argued that industries producing pharmaceuticals, biscuits and soft drinks were the biggest victims of the VAT refund and that refund delays were affecting the speed at which industries were repaying the loans they acquired from commercial banks.

Similarly, CTI claims that currently leather produced in the country does not have the required quality standards largely because Tanzanians had resorted to making use of imported products, proposing instead that the country should raise import duty on leather products so as to create room for local factories to up their processing capacity. The business community says the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) rate of 30 percent is too high which is not only ineffective in achieving redistributive goals but also distorts economic decisions and resources misallocation, resulting in loss making for most businesses.

Their request to the government is to lower the standard CIT rate to 25 percent in medium term and 28 percent in the 2021/2022 fiscal year in order to create neutrality in the taxation of company profits and making Tanzania corporate businesses more competitive.

The business community also proposes a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by 5 percent from the current 18 percent in selected processed livestock and agricultural products including packed milk and edible oil.

The selected products are currently being taxed at standard VAT rate of 18 percent compared to the competing imported products from Kenya (14 percent), Uganda (18 percent) and South Africa (15 percent).

They want the government to cut VAT to make the locally produced products more competitive in the region. Under the East African Community Common External Tariff (EAC-CET), industrial sugar attracts an import duty of 10 percent, however, Tanzania charges additional 15 percent to discourage unscrupulous importers who tend to repackage and resell the industrial sugar as domestic sugar.

They also raised concerns over the delayed VAT refunds due to the collections being deposited to the government revenue account under payment control, resulting in delays of paying back the funds.

Reform of the VAT refunds system was proposed by the business community under the umbrella of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation. They want the projected gross VAT revenue to be in two categories, they include the government budget for allocation to various expenditure items as ‘tax revenue item’ and VAT refunds which will be allocated to the Taxman as ‘tax expenditure item’.

Mr Tenga said during the meeting, the manufacturers will share their thoughts with the minister and other government officers on key issues affecting the industrial sector ranging from necessary infrastructure to the required regulatory framework that enable them to be competitive in the domestic and international markets.