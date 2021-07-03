What pending bank closure means to cashew farmers

By Mwanamkasi Jumbe More by this Author

Mtwara. Cashew farmers in Tandahimba District in Mtwara Region will be adversely affected by bankruptcy of the Tandahimba Community Bank PLC (Tacoba).

Tocoba is hunting for a Sh15 billion business capital in its five-year strategic plan from 2020 to 2024 in order to repay a total of Sh3.147 billion debt from CRDB Bank reaching June 31, 2022 and continue with productive businesses.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Tacoba acting managing director Hassan Maulid said the bank started registering loss from 2008 to 2016 and ultimately faced a shortage of capital in December, 2020.

During that period the bank’s capital reached Sh1.994 billion instead of a Sh2 billion capital, which is regarded as the lowest.

According to him, Tacoba’s shareholders managed to service Sh52 million only to CRDB Bank from 2018 to 31, May 2021, which is equivalent to 1.63 percent of special stocks loaned in June, 2018,

He said by May 31, 2021, Tacoba had paid stocks worth Sh4.48 billion including Sh3.2 billion as special stocks and Sh100 million as normal stocks invested after being loaned from CRDB Bank.

Advertisement

“There was no increase in a stock capital because a few stock sales that were obtained were used to repay a special capital loaned from CRDB Bank,” said the Tacoba chief. Mr Maulid explained that for now Tacoba’s shareholders had resolved to pay Sh3.147 billion back to CRDB before June 30, 2022 in accordance with the two-year agreement between Tacoba and CRDB Bank as the contract was extended after the previous one ended in 2020. According to Mr Maulid, by December 31, last year, Tacoba had dished out loans amounting to Sh3.03 billion, an amount that is the highest to make the lender fail to give more loans. However, Mr Maulid said that his bank had obtained a foreign investor, whom he was not ready to name as the two sides were still into negotiation, welcoming more other investors.

Tacoba has 2,300 shareholders of whom 2,200 of them are cashew growers and that loans issued cuts across the cashew nut production value chain starting from farms preparations to harvesting and value addition.

According to him, Tacoba disbursed Sh1.3 billion loan in the 2020/21 financial year, Sh1.6 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and Sh1.2 billion in the 2018/19 financial year. “This is a more dependable bank as it serves the most marginalised in the financial sector. They are given a minimum of Sh500,000 and a maximum of Sh50 million loans,” Mr Maulid told this paper.

Regarding measures taken, Mr Maulid said the bank was now making promotions by sending letters, holding meetings, seminars and visiting both the new and old shareholders of the bank.

Speaking during the recent meeting, Mr Zainab Chalawala urged shareholders to buy as many shares as possible in order to salvage the bank from collapsing. Mtwara Regional CRDB Bank Manager Zaiko Kanjobe told The Citizen that his bank claims a total of Sh7.7 billion from cooperative unions, agricultural marketing cooperative societies (Amcos) and farmers.