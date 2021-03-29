What they want President Samia to do

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Only a week after succeeding the late John Pombe Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been urged to strengthen the pillars of democracy.

These have to include drawing a clear line between the central and local governments and giving more independence to the latter.

“At present you can’t know the demarcation line between the two. The local government should be independent,” said Joseph Lujuo, a pharmacist based here.

He implored on the new head of state to detach the Local Government and Regional Administration docket from her (President’s) office.

He was among scores of Arusha residents who spoke on the prospects of the new president who was sworn in last week after the death of Dr. Magufuli.

He said besides improving democracy, the government of Ms Samia has to empower strategic institutions to serve as catalysts for economic development.

Advertisement

Mr. Lujuo, who is a pharmacist, cited the National Development Corporation (NDC) which was created in the 1960s to spearhead industrialization.

“NDC should be given every support to seek and facilitate strategic investors,” he said, also urging the government to give enough capital to Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

Ergado Welelo, a tourism stakeholder, said the new president should exert more energy in three key sectors of the economy; tourism,mining and transport.

“These sectors employ many people. She should work on how to boost their performance to benefit the economy”, he told The Citizen on phone from Moshi. He also called on the government to allocate more funds for marketing of the country’s numerous tourism potentials in order to attract more visitors from abroad.

Walter Maeda, a businessman, yearned for increased support from the government to income generation projects run by the small scale entrepreneurs.

He said Tanzania should increase her trade with the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) economic blocs.

“We need a bigger market. We can’t act in isolation. Our policies should be friendly to regional integration,” he insisted when reached on the phone.

Mr Maeda is the current chairperson of the Arusha chapter of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) and a hotelier.

Leboi Ole Timbau,a pastoralist NGO official, implored Ms Samia to go the extra mile to promote democracy by addressing harassments often meted out to the pastoralists.

“Pastoralists should not be equated with poachers. They should be respected and problems facing them such as conflicts with the conservation bodies be addressed”, he said.

An Arusha-based publisher, who requested anonymity, urged the government to put in place a clear national strategy to address Covid-19.