Which way from here: Tanzania-IMF relations

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania mainland marks 60 years of independence, it is an opportune time to look back at how its freedom has shaped the country’s politics and economy and what the prospects for a better future are, analysts say.

In the past six decades Tanzania tried to use its freedom to decide its own policies to the maximum effect. In the first three decades after independence this was possible. And in that way the Arusha Declaration was adopted in February 1967. The declaration introduced socialism and self-reliance policies that inspired millions of people but also repulsed some others domestically and internationally. But as the country’s economic problems worsened government officials found that the freedom to choose and implement its policies had serious limitations; that bilateral and multilateral relations had a more controlling effect on which policies Tanzania could implement than previously thought.

Soon after independence, Tanzania joined mandatory institutions such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. These institutions had varying influences on the new nation. The nationalist party, Tanganyika African National Union (Tanu), had cleverly leveraged the UN’s influence in the struggle for independence and continued to use the international platform provided by the multilateral body to shape global discourse on anti-colonialism struggles in southern Africa.

Tanzania also joined the Bretton Woods institutions, which had been established, specifically, to help rebuild Europe after the two major European wars (WWI & WWII). The World Bank stepped in immediately to shape policies of the young nation, helping the country craft some economic policy documents, the most important being the first Five Year Plan for Economic and Social Development (1964-1969) and successive five year development plans.

It was relations with the IMF that were the most contentious and have shaped and will shape Tanzania’s political and economic systems for a foreseeable future.

Tanzania engagements with the IMF were cordial in the large part of the 1960s and 1970s, according to experts. This was mainly because Tanzania’s economy was fairly stable and did not need much financing from the IMF. Historical records show that Tanzania had weathered well crises that happened in the years after independence; the drought and plummeting of global commodity prices of 1965 (with the price of sisal, which was by then Tanzania’s biggest single export commodity, falling by 35 per cent), global oil shortage crisis of 1973 and the severe droughts of 1973-75. During this period Tanzania’s foreign reserves declined to unprecedented levels, less than a month of imports. The government then accessed IMF funding through the stand-by and the oil facility arrangements in 1974 and 1975. Tanzania accessed the IMF funds during this period without any conditions to change or alter any of its policies. There was no conditionality.

But when the first serious economic problems for Tanzania started in 1978 and deepened going forward due to the adverse effects of the collapse of the East African Community (1977) and the Ugandan war of (1978/79), then problems with the IMF started.

Because of these problems Tanzania’s foreign currency declined tremendously. “By 1978 the international reserves fell massively to reach 3.5 weeks of imports, a decline from more than 30 weeks of imports in 1969,” says Edson Mwakabujo in a research he conducted for the University of Bucharest and which he detailed in a paper entitled Mapping the Development Progress in Tanzania since Independence.

Tanzania had to approach the Fund for its foreign reserve needs and negotiations were launched between the two in 1979. But the Fund, which self-identified itself as the lender of last resort, imposed strict conditionality on Tanzania, according to available historical analysis. “The IMF insisted on restrictions over imports, foreign exchange and price controls, devaluation of the national currency, and an end to the growth of the sizable public sector,” says James Raymond Vreeland in his book The IMF and Economic Development.

President Julius Nyerere refused all the conditionality remarking at one point that; “People who think Tanzania will change her cherished policies of socialism because of the current economic difficulties are wasting their time.” Negotiations were broken down.





IMF, Tanzania tug of war

President Nyerere did not remain silent after Tanzania walked away from the negotiation table. In a speech he made at a cherry party he held for the diplomatic corps in January 1980 he posed a rhetoric that reverberated throughout the world and became the rallying cry in the struggles against the unjust world economic order, allegedly, spearheaded by the Bretton Woods institutions. He asked; “Who made the IMF the international ministry of finance?” In the same year of 1980 Mwl Nyerere co-hosted, along with President Michael Manley of Jamaica, a conference called the Arusha Initiative that provided a platform for the government to criticize the IMF for pressuring them to adopt austerity measures.

Mwl Nyerere’s attacks paid off and the IMF agreed to lend to Tanzania in the same year of 1980 without the stringent conditions. “The only actual demand the Fund made was that a ceiling be placed on government borrowing,” Prof Vreeland says. Tanzania exceeded the limit on public borrowing, the IMF suspended the disbursement of loans in November 1980, and the relations between the two soured.

The Fund returned to its strict conditionality and said if Tanzania wanted the suspended programme to be reinstated then it had to devalue the currency by 50 to 60 per cent, freeze wage increases, remove subsidies on gas and petroleum products, increase interest rates, increase producer prices, among other conditions. Naturally Mwl Nyerere rejected all these conditions and the IMF programme expired in 1982.

The TZ, IMF tug of war had its domestic ramifications. The then minister for Finance Edwin Mtei had to resign in 1979 because of acquiescing to the IMF. Mr Mtei, who had been the first governor of the Bank of Tanzania (1965-1974) had agreed with some of the conditions of the IMF and was urging President Nyerere to do the same in order to access the Fund’s special drawing rights. But the two could not see eye to eye and Mtei had to resign. Magnanimously, however, Mwl Nyerere appointed Mtei the executive director of the IMF (1982-86) when it was Tanzania’s turn to appoint a director.





Structural adjustment programmes

After Mwl Nyerere handed over the reins of power to his successor President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Tanzania kick-started negotiations with the IMF in September 1986.

Tanzania had started implementing its own set of SAP since 1982 to offset the economic crisis. These reforms resulted in currency devaluation by 12 per cent in March 1982 and by 20 per cent in July 1982, according to Prof Vreeland.

But it was the IMF’s prescribed SAPs and similar conditions from other bilateral and multilateral partners that changed Tanzania’s fate. Tanzania was forced to abandon the centrally planned economic system and accept the increasing role of the private sector. The government was also obliged to abandon subsidies to the parastatals, private most of them, devalue the currency, introduce user fees to basic social services such as education and health and free employment in the public civil, except to the core functions. To cap all the conditionality the government was forced to abandon the single party system in favour of the multiparty system. And the rest, as the adage goes, is history.