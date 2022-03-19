‘White Region’ reaping from new improved sesame seeds

By Florence Sanawa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Sesame growers have been called upon to consider cultivating high yield seed varieties for improved production and earnings.

Adoption of improved seed varieties will enable farmers to transform their lives given that the market for the crop is readily available.

Reports show that in 2019, Tanzania sold 123,977 tonnes of sesame seeds. That same year, the interest in Tanzania sesame seeds (in the oil seeds category) improved, recording a change of 86.488 percent compared to the previous year. Exports of the crop increased by 54.21 percent fetching the country $189.94m in 2019.

A 2018 World Food Organisation (FAO) report shows that Tanzania was leading in sesame production worldwide followed by Myanmar and India.

To enable the country maintain its position in the world market as well as ensure farmers and the nation benefit in terms of revenue, the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari) at the Naliendele Station in Mtwara Region introduced four new improved sesame seed varieties.

The varieties include the Naliendele 92, Lindi 02, Ziada 94, Mwata 09 and Mtondo 13, that generally have the ability to produce higher yields and are resistant to pests and diseases. These seeds are also white, a colour which is preferred in the global market.

The four varieties have been studied, produced and approved by Tari-Naliendele. The Naliendele 92 type for example matures after 105-110 days and produces an average of 1.2 tonnes per hectare.

The Naliendele 92 is whitish in colour, has the ability to produce oil by 52 percent and is resistant to pests and diseases.

The Lindi 02 variety matures after 100 to 110 days, produces an average of 1.5 tonnes per hectare and is also white in colour. This variety can produce up to 55 percent oil. Like the Naliendele 92, Lindi 02 is also resistant to pests and diseases.

Another type of the improved seeds, Ziada 94 matures after 120-130 days to averagely produce yields of one ton per hectare. The Ziada 94 seeds are thick and whitish in colour as well and on average produce one tonne of yields per acre and oil by 58 per cent. These are resistant to leaf spot and stem rot diseases and are also tolerant to flea beetles.

Mwata 09 matures within 95-110 days and on average produces 1.5 tonnes per hectare. This type is brownish in colour and averagely produces oil by 55 percent.

The Mtondo 2013 type matures within 94 to 103 days and averagely produces 1.3 tonnes per hectare. Like the other varieties, this one too is resistant to diseases, specifically the leaf spot disease.

The Mtondo 2013 seeds should be grown during the rainy months of December and January. These rains help farmers create water channels that are 2 to 3 centimetres deep and the space between one channel and another should be 50 centimeters.

Tari-director general, Dr Geofrey Mkamilo, says the ministry of agriculture aims at ensuring the researches conducted benefit the public through creation of jobs and enabling the nation to do away with imported cooking oil.

Dr Mkamilo says at least 78 percent of the sesame produced in the country is grown in Lindi and Mtwara regions under the supervision of extension officers . The improved seeds used in these regions are produced by Tari-Naliendele.

Tari-Naliendele director, Dr Fortunatus Kapinga, says the new sesame varieties with whitish texture has been fairing well in the global market.

“Through Lindi 02 variety, the region has been nicknamed ‘the white region’ due to the colour of the sesame variety,” he says.

According to him, the new sesame varieties introduced mostly in southern regions have made farmers abandon the traditional varieties that are less resistant to pests and diseases and which also produce low yields.

“Farmers in other regions should adopt and start cultivating the new varieties. This is an opportunity to increase yields and earnings,” he says.

According to Dr Kapinga, the seeds are available at different Tari-centres such as Nachingwea and Ngongo. He advises farmers in the southern regions who are still using the traditional varieties to switch to the new high yield varieties.

Sesame farming

The national sesame coordinator, Mr Joseph Nzunda, says for the crop to grow optimally, it needs an average rainfall of 400 to 500 millimetres annually, noting that the crop grows well in light, fertile and well drained soil.

He says to get maximum yields, a farmer should prepare their farm well by loosening and softening the soil. They should also make a good choice of seeds approved by the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute.

“Not only that but also the seeds are supposed to be classified by Tari-Naliendele, the Agricultural Seeds Agency and other authorised seed firms,” he notes.

Weeding and harvesting

According to Mr Nzunda, sesame seeds germinate after two weeks after which the seedlings have to be reduced, leaving a 10 centimetre space between the plants.

Mr Nzunda says the seedlings become weak if they are not given enough growing space, noting that weeding is an important part that should be done two to four weeks after germination.

“Farmers should apply fertilizer on sesame as the crop requires high soil fertility. Scientific studies show that a little amount of fertilizer should be applied to supplement soil fertility and bumper harvests,” the expert says.

At least four bags of sulphate of ammonia or two bags of urea fertilisers should be applied in one acre. The fertilizer should be applied three to four weeks after germination.

An acre can approximately accommodate 200,000 plants that can produce one and a half tonnes of the yields.

For the Lindi 02 variety, a farmer will have to adhere to advice from experts because close spacing causes plants to become small as they scramble for light and nutrients. The result is stunting and hence poor yields.

Where the crop is grown

Sesame is largely produced in Lindi, Mtwara, Dodoma, Coast, Ruvuma, Manyara and Mbeya regions as well as areas under 1500 metres above the sea level.

“In recent years, the crop is highly cultivated in Lindi Region. Lindi harvested a larger quantity of the crop than the rest of the regions in the 2020 farming season,” he says.

Uses

Sesame is a cash crop that is used as food. In foods, sesame oil is used as cooking oil and to make dressings and sauces. Sesame seeds are also added to food for flavouring. Its leftovers are used as animal feed.