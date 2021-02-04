Why FBME compensation to customers taking longer

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. The government yesterday explained why payment of the closed FBME Bank clients is taking long, saying that other assets are outside Tanzania.

The lender, whose licence was revoked by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in 2017 following money laundering concerns, also had operations in Cyprus.

Following allegations by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the US Treasury that the bank (FBME) had facilitated a “substantial volume” of money laundering for many years and that it had systemic failures in its controls, the BoT placed the lender under its management in July 2016.

The central bank subsequently revoked the bank’s licence in May 2017 and appointed the Deposit Insurance Board (DIB) of Tanzania as the liquidator.

Since then, a total of Sh2.42 billion has been paid out to clients with deposits at the bank. The cash is equivalent to 52.13 percent of the Sh4.65 billion which is supposed to be paid to the bank customers, according to the deputy minister for Finance and Planning, Ms Mwanaidi Ali Khamis.

She made the statement yesterday when responding to a question by Jang’ombe Member of Parliament (CCM) Ali Hassan King.

“What stage has the government reached in making follow-ups on people’s money deposited at the banks blocked from providing services in the country?” Mr King queried.

Responding, Ms Khamis said the Deposit Insurance Board was still paying the depositors.

Responding to supplementary question from the lawmaker, the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, said the delay of the other payments was due to the fact that the bank had operations in two different countries.

“It takes time to collect the assets outside Tanzania and change them into money for paying the depositors. The process is ongoing and the depositors will be paid once this is complete,” said Dr Nchemba who previously served as deputy finance minister.

The insurance board pays up to Sh1.5 million and those with more deposits have to wait until the assets were recovered.

Between 2017 and 2018, the Bank of Tanzania cancelled business licences of seven banking institutions including the FBME.

Other banks whose business licence were revoked in the country were: Mbinga Community Bank Plc, Njombe Community Bank, Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank, Meru Community Bank, Efatha Bank and the Covenant Bank for Women (T) Limited.

Ms Khamis noted that in executing its duty, the insurance board started with paying compensations totalling up to Sh1.5 million to deserved clients of the banned banks and that the exercise was still on for those clients, who have not stepped forward to collect compensations.

“Until the end of December 2020, a total of Sh4.94 billion had already been paid to clients with deposits the six community banks,” said the deputy minister.

She said the payout was equivalent to 77.27 percent of Sh6.39 billion required for payment of compensations.

She explained that a total of 21,675 customers out of 57,076 got paid, being 37.98 percent of clients with deposits that deserved compensations.

On the issue of FBME Bank, she said until the end of December 2020, a total of Sh2.42 billion - equivalent to 52.13 percent of Sh4.65 billion - had been paid to clients with deposits at the bank.

She said 3,443 clients out of 6,628 received compensation, which is equivalent to 51.95 percent of clients with deposits that deserved compensations.

She said customers with deposits exceeding Sh1.5 million would get paid the remainder under the liquidation exercise, but would depend on the acquisition of money obtained from the sales of property of the liquidated banks.

The deputy minister also explained that the f collection of debts and property of the banks was still on so that money could be obtained to pay clients with deposits worth over Sh1.5 million.