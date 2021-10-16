Why it’s the right now time to get Covid-19 vaccine

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization in Tanzania (WHO Tanzania) yesterday advised that this was the right time for more people to get vaccinate against Covid-19 to avert the possibility of a fourth-wave of the pandemic.

Dr William Mwengee, the Vaccine Surveillance Expert from WHO Tanzania, said people should not wait till the time when infections are very high as they will not be able to know who was infected because the known symptoms might not be obvious at the time.

“Available information from health experts shows that Covid-19 has come in waves, with new waves caused by a variant which is more powerful. If we stop vaccinating, there are high chances of getting new Covid-19 virus which changes with time,” said Dr Mwengee.

He further said that, having a bigger number of people who were vaccinated reduced risks of new infections as in some other parts of the world they were struggling to reach to the best levels of vaccination to stop new infections as well as avoiding the chances of getting new virus.

The coronavirus pandemic slowed for a seventh week in a row around the world. Globally, more than 6.5 billion doses have been administered. In Africa, this is about 3 percent of the global statistics on the administered vaccinations.

“With the given statistics you can clearly tell how developed countries have seen the importance of the vaccine unlike in Africa. We have learned that some of the developed countries have started to go back to normal life due to the fact that majority of its people are vaccinated and are taking precautions,” said Mr Mwengee.

He also said that “the importance of vaccination begins with you. If you love yourself, go for vaccination to protect you, your loved ones and your neighbours. WHO wants people to continue learning from those countries which are now improving - and lives have been saved through Covid-19 vaccination.

WHO Country Representative Tigest Mengistu said the institution, working in collaboration with other health stakeholders in Tanzania, is supporting the government at the regional and district levels via health-care facilities to improve the provision of Covid-19 vaccines.













“We are collaborating to make sure that health managers at regional and district level understand Covid-19 vaccines. Through this collaboration of government and multiple stakeholders we are looking forward to improved Covid-19vaccine uptake among health care workers, improved knowledge and use of Covid-19electronic immunization system and improved demand creation strategies and implementation for COVID-19 vaccination.

Since January 2020 Tanzania has recorded from January 2020 until yesterday there have been 25, 846 confirmed cases of the pandemic and a total of 719 deaths. A total of 595,938 doses have been administered.

Until 14th of this month there have been 26, 034 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 724 deaths reported to WHO.