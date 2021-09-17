Why local companies miss out on big deals

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

By Sakina Chambulilo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A majority of Tanzanian companies is missing out on the opportunity for striking a partnership with foreign investors and access to the European market largely because they are not members of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact.

The UN Global Compact provides a universal language for corporate responsibility and provides a framework to guide all businesses regardless of size, complexity or location.

The Confederation of Danish Industry international advisor-corporate social responsibility and responsible business conduct (RBC) department for global development and sustainability, Ms Gry Saul, said yesterday that a few Tanzanians are members of the UN Global Compact.

The Global Compact Network Tanzania executive director, Ms Marsha Yambi, told The Citizen that only 65 companies across the country are members of the Global Compact Local Chapter.

“That is why we need training to bring them to on board ,” said Ms Marsha, noting that RBC includes anti-corruption, labor standards, environmental protection and respect of human rights.

Ms Saul said joining the Compact could make companies responsible for business, which is key for attracting sustainable investors, customers and employees.

“Danish companies need local partners with local companies which act responsibly,” she said during a training session for members of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) that was intended to provide capacity building to Tanzania’s companies to do business in the proper way.

CTI trade policy specialist Frank Dafa said that, by companies being responsible, they would be able to comply with regulatory and legal frameworks.

As it is, he explained, they will be able to relate and partner with international organisations and partners, which is critical for their competitiveness and growth.

“Adopting responsible business practices and committing to sustainability in their own operations is the first step, but tackling some of the toughest global challenges cannot be achieved by one company or sector alone,” noted Mr Dafa.

“Working in partnership can often result in a greater impact. We want to bring them together and reward them as a sign of recognition of their efforts in implementing SDGs.”

The regional manager of the Global Development and Sustainability Confederation of Danish Industry in East Africa, Klaus Christensen, said Tanzanian firms need to join the UN Global Compact that could allow them access to markets in Europe.

When you join the UN Global Compact, he said, you are taking an important step to transforming the world through principled business.

“Partnering with diverse organisations can help to generate innovative solutions and have an impact far beyond what you can accomplish alone,” said Mr Christensen.