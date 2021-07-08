Why more fuel pain may be on the way

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Fuel consumers in the country should brace for more price pains in the immediate future as the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost world demand and set the stage for higher oil prices in the future.

This comes as the domestic pump prices of fuel have increased by more than 58 percent in the past 12 months since June last year, owing - among other things - the gradual increase in oil prices in the world market.

With taxes, levies and fees to various government departments accounting for about 35-40 percent of what constitute pump prices, Dar es Salaam motorists are now paying Sh2,405 for a litre of petrol, up from Sh1,520 in June, 2020.

With the global demand skyrocketing, Tanzanian consumers can only brace for more pains.

The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has risen to $77 per barrel, a level last seen in November 2014 while the price of Europe’s Brent North Sea oil advanced to a November 2018 peak at $77.84 per barrel, according to AFP.

Projections are that demand recovery would outpace supply growth in the second half of 2021 to 2022, thus pushing world oil prices from the current price to $100 per barrel.

The price increase also reflects supply limitations by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their partner countries.

Monday this week, OPEC crude oil producers cancelled a meeting to discuss increasing production in August and beyond, leaving the market in more supply-deficit and prone to price increase.

The executive director for Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (Taomac), Mr Raphael Mgaya, told The Citizen on Tuesday it was most likely that the domestic market would feel the pinch by the upsurge in the pump prices in the immediate future.

“Since we usually get fuel that had been ordered two months earlier, it means global prices in July would affect domestic market prices in September. Thus, with the current upward trend at the world market, fuel will be more expensive in the coming months,” he said.

Mr Mgaya said there were other factors that have contributed to the upsurge of domestic pump prices, including changes in fuel levy and petroleum fees that have been imposed by the government to finance the new budget for 2021/22 fiscal year.

“There is an increase of Sh100 in fuel levy per litre of petrol and diesel, and a similar Sh100 increase in petrol fee for each litre as specified in the new legislation,” he said.

The domestic prices have also been hampered by the implementation of Tanzania’s local content policy for the petroleum sector which facilitated the lack of competitiveness in the market, he says.

“The policy is designed to push for more local investors participation. However, the truth is they are only few and that they don’t have the capacity yet to create a competitive market, thus the volatility in fuel prices,” he said.

According to him many of the foreign companies come from tax haven regions, thus making it cheaper for them to import fuel to Tanzania compared to local companies who are subjected to paying taxes.

“For example, you can see a foreign company’s average premium is at $10 per metric ton while for local companies the average premium is as high as $45 per metric ton of fuel,” he said.

The local content legislation was passed in 2017, under the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review and Re-negotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act, The Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act and the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act.

The acts implemented a host of changes to the legal regime underpinning the management of Tanzania’s natural resources, both in mining and the oil and gas sectors.

Regarding the increased fuel prices and the fears that it may rise even higher the regulator Ewura said its working hard to create a level of playing field that would protect both the interests of the suppliers and that of consumers.

“Ewura has been working to stabilize the prices and make sure they are contained at an affordable range, we have fully supported the market,” Ewura communications and public relations manager, Mr Titus Kaguo, told The Citizen.

He said that, “without effective interventions by the authority prices could be even higher than they are now.”

In line with the sector’s extant legislation (Petroleum Act, 2015, section 166), prices of petroleum products are governed by the rules of demand and supply. Ewura continues to encourage competition in the sector by making available petroleum products pricing information, including cap prices which are issued monthly to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions.