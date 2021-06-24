Why output from dairy farming in Tanzania still low

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A new research has established that lactating cows in Tanzania suffer from a 30 percent nutrient deficiency, leading to low milk production.

This was revealed by AgResults project team leader Neema Mrema who said if cows are fed properly, they can double their milk production from an average of six to 13 litres a day.

“Well-fed cows are more disease-resistant, and are more likely to reproduce regularly,” Ms Mrema said.

Explaining, she said Tanzanian dairy farmers were facing two main obstacles towards improving nutrition for their livestock.

They include the use of traditional communal grazing lands and ‘cut-and-carry’ livestock keeping systems because they do not see value in buying critical feed resources such as roughages (hay/fodder) and concentrates (standard dairy meal and molasses).

Hence, there is low demand for such crucial inputs.

“Farmers want to buy quality fodder and meal, there are logistical challenges and transportation costs that drive up overall costs, limiting accessibility among farmers,” she said.

“Feed companies, meanwhile, have little incentive to produce dairy meals because of the small customer base, choosing instead to focus on producing poultry feed, which has a higher and more reliable return.

“These supply and demand dynamics build on each other, leaving farmers and dairy cows without quality feed.”

She noted that, due to the interconnected challenges, the AgResults Tanzania Dairy Productivity Challenge Project was aimed at encouraging private sector input suppliers to deliver high-quality inputs to smallholder dairy farmers.

“AgResults is a $152 million (Sh350.8 billion) initiative that uses Pay-for-Results prize competitions to incentivize the private sector to invest in high-impact agricultural innovations that help reduce food insecurity, improve household nutrition and health and increase livestock productivity,” Ms Mrema said.

She said the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries - working in collaboration with the US Grain Council and the Agricultural Non-State Actors Forum (Ansaf) - are working towards untapped government farms and ranches that produce pasture, and also feed manufacturing plants that can be leveraged to produce standard dairy meals.

“We share information on the importance of feeding dairy meal to lactating cows and its positive effects on milk production, linking them to potential feed manufacturers that could support the co-development and supply of high quality standard dairy meal,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Mrema noted that the Vetfarm Company chose a hybrid approach, forming a partnership with Idacos, a dairy cooperative union, to produce dairy meal and collaborating with Vikuge, a government farm, to procure 1,000 bales of hay, each weighing approximately 20 kilos.

Vetfarm complemented these efforts by providing streamlined advisory services to its farmers, focusing on the importance and correct use of hay.

Through this coordination, Vetfarm increased farmers’ access to hay and standard dairy meals with sales of 9,618 kilos of hay, and 988 kilos of dairy meals.

As of December 31, 2020, the AgResults project had recorded 760 sales transactions of improved roughages and concentrates amongst its competitors.

The AgResults Tanzania Dairy Productivity Challenge Project is a four-year, $4.9 million prize competition that aims to increase dairy productivity by encouraging private sector input suppliers to deliver inputs to smallholder farmers.