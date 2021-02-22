Why strategic Tanzania projects need ICT team

By Elizabeth Edward More by this Author

Morogoro. Experts in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) have called for the creation of a national network security committee that will run Tanzania’s strategic projects.

The move will help Tanzania to have a crop of local experts who are competent in dealing with any security risks that may threaten the projects.

This was said during a network security forum 2021.

Themed ‘Digital Security Aspects in the 4th Industrial Revolution’, the event, which was held in Morogoro at the weekend, was organised by Tanzania ICT Commission.

Speaking at the meeting, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) ICT manager Jabir Saleh said there was a great need for the national cyber security committee to ensure the nation was safe from any threat.

“We must have a committee that will be placed under a ministry so it can act like our eyes on these mega projects. It should not be that we depend on someone from outside to come and fix whenever a fault arises,” argued Mr Saleh

The head of Veta ICT College, Mr Sospeter Mkasanga, shared similar sentiments over the matter.

“Projects cannot be strategically implemented if we experts have not come forward and taken over the ICT side of the matters,” he observed, noting that it was risky to leave such important and sensitive activities into the hands of strangers.

ICT Commission’s director general Samson Mwela urged telecommunications professionals in the country to conduct research focused on online crime challenges and advise on the best ways to deal with them.

He said through the studies it would help the country to strategize and develop policies that would ensure the security of a network.

“There are many things to work on. Right now a lot of money is going through the internet and criminals are also looking for ways to benefit from it. We should strive to go ahead of them,” said Mr Mwela.

He said ICT has made a significant contribution to the economy, citing an example of the trillions of shillings that are transacted via mobile money platforms each month.

Speaking during a meeting between Parliament’s Infrastructure Committee and some institutions that fall under his docket, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, said last month that about 300 million transactions worth Sh18 trillion were being made through mobile devices every month.