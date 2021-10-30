Why Tanzania needs to design digital policy

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Stakeholders yesterday argued for the need of Tanzania to formulate a policy that will guide the digital transformation agenda if it is to fully benefit from the digital economy.

They made their point during a breakfast debate organized by Policy Forum under the theme ‘Tanzania digital transformation journey: what is the contribution to economic growth and social development?’

The presentation was made by the Tanzania Mobile Network Operators Association (Tamnoa), which is an umbrella organization representing players like Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel.

Speaking on behalf of Tamnoa, Vodacom Foundation’s external affairs director, Ms Roselynn Mworia, said digital transformation was key in building the digital economy.

“This is because it improves efficiency of doing business, reduces cost of doing business, cuts lead time in service delivery, improves convenience of accessing services such as e-commerce and increases the reach to consumers,” she said.

According to her, the question that stakeholders have been asking was whether Tanzani had prepared its digital policy to aid and govern the country’s benefits following the country’s digital transformations.

She was seconded by Mr Gaspar Baltazary from the national consultant on trade facilitation at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) who said that, despite the fact that Tanzania was supposed to economically benefit from digital transformation, the need to have digital policy was fundamental.

“How are we going to trust users we meet online to the extent of sending money in order to trade with them without having a policy in place,” he questioned.

He commended the government for improving communications infrastructure and the waiver of the value-added tax (VAT) on imported gadgets.

“In Tanzania internet penetration has remained relatively low as compared to other countries where the penetration has made it mandatory to users,” he said.

Mr Mtegenda Hussein who is a hiphop artiste said there was a need for a huge reform on the laws and regulations supporting the digital transformation in order for the country to benefit economically.

“Most of the laws have been formulated many years ago when the dance music used to be the country’s composition which is contrary to the Bongo-fleva that is performed by artists like Diamond Platnumz and Harmonise today,” he observed.

But, the director general of the Johns Hopkins Centre for Communications Programs, Ms Halima Shariff questioned the government’s commitment to skills development to the youngsters.

“Insufficient skills have left the majority of the youth jobless and the young generation have been left poor. The government should make efforts to impart skills to the youth who are the optimal drivers of the digital economy,” she said.



