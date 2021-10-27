Why the Expo 2020 Dubai crucial to Tanzania

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is showcasing its strategic infrastructure at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai aiming at targeting investment and trade in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade says the country’s focus has been displaying the strategic projects within the country to show investors the conducive and supportive environment there exist.

Ministry’s permanent secretary Dotto James said these projects include that of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, standard gauge railway (SGR), Dar Port Expansion project, and others in the transport and communication sector.

“One of the objectives is to influence trade and investments especially in agriculture and industry sectors, by showing them the good network of infrastructure that the country has implemented,” he said.

The six months world expo which is conducted every five years will be participated by 191 countries across the globe, sharing ideas on areas of collaboration and innovations while attracting millions of visitors.

The PS said another benefit would be creation of reliable and sustainable market for Tanzania’s strategic crops such as tea, coffee, cloves, spices, sisal, avocado, leather etc.

“For example we have dedicated one month to showcase coffee only, giving investors and international visitors a chance to explore opportunities in that crop,” he said.

The ministry said through the expo, the government has also partnered with the private sector to use the platform for business networking (B2B).

Mr James said investments in the private sector were targeted in areas such as ICT, city planning, education, vocational training, tourism, value addition, transport and communication.

“We want to facilitate access to capital for development projects, by sourcing development partners and partnerships between Tanzania and other countries,” he said.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director Francis Nanai said the country has chosen one of the main themes ‘Mobility’ which shares the values of how we move, explore and connect.

“It supports the President’s efforts to open up the country to foreign investors and create a good business environment,” he said.

Mr Nanai said it was time for local businesses, institutions, and individuals to go to Dubai and use the platform to network, connect and exchange ideas.

Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) executive secretary Goodwill Wanga said the world expo also provided a good opportunity to learn about the different opportunities in other countries.

“It fosters global economic diplomacy, and the need to continue building it. This growth is also important to Tanzania,” he said.

Tanzania has been part of the world expo, one of the oldest and largest international events on the planet since 1970. The Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (Measa) region.

The theme for the expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.