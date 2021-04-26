Why the writing was on the wall for suspended Temeke DED

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Forget his December 2020 and April 2021 mix-up with some journalists, and think instead of some mega issues that both President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her predecessor, the late John Magufuli outlined during their most recent visits of Temeke District.

The writing was on the wall for Temeke District Executive Director Lusubilo Mwakabibi - and when the minister of State in the President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, suspended him yesterday, she was simply fulfilling the prophesy.

Suspended alongside the youthful DED Mwakabibi was his Sumbawanga counterpart, Mr Nyangi Msemakweli.

A statement signed by the head of the government communications in the PO-RALG Nteghenjwa Hosseah said yesterday that Ms Mwalimu decided to suspend the duo following claims of embezzlement, poor supervision of development projects and unsatisfactory relations with councillors, the District Commissioner and other district and regional leaders.

“Mr Mwakabibi has been suspended due to claims from citizens, leaders and other sources about improper conduct, abuse of power, embezzlement, unsatisfactory supervision of execution of development projects,” reads the statement in part.

In a recent incident, Mr Mwakabibi instructed the arrest of ITV/Radio One journalist Christopher James and Island TV reporter Dickson Billikwija.

The duo were kept under police arrest for three hours for allegedly attending his meeting with Mbagala Rangi Tatu traders without official invitation.

The incident was widely criticised by human rights groups - and the Information minister, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, promised to follow up on the issue.

Mr Mwakabibi seemed to have impressed the-then appointing authority during his days as Kakonko DED. Being the Kakonko DED gave Mr Mwakabibi the prerogative to be the returning officer for the 2018 Buyungu Parliamentary by-election that was held on August 12, 2018 following the death of the-then legislator, Kasuku Bilago.

In the results he declared, CCM’s Christopher Chiza as the winner, but the opposition and other democratic bodies strongly disputed the tally.

Thus, his transfer from the remote area to Dar es Salaam’s Temeke was seen by many as a promotion for ‘the job well done’.

In February this year (2021), former President Magufuli ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate how the Temeke Municipal Council managed to get a Sh12 billion loan from CRDB Bank Plc.

The departed leader spoke on the issue after Temeke legislator on the ruling party’s ticket, Ms Dorothy Kilave, asked the central government to intervene and help the Temeke Municipal Council in repayment of the loan, which, she said, was costing them Sh4.8 billion per year.

In his response, Dr Magufuli said “No money will be issued for that loan. All I can do is to order PCCB to investigate because I can smell some corruption elements in this… The government cannot pay. How many municipal councils are there in Tanzania and why should you be taking loans that spell corruption and expect the government to pay?” he said. The late Magufuli’s tour of Dar es Salaam came after just days since the then Vice President who is now President of Tanzania, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan admitted a number of reservations regarding the handling of development projects in Temeke.

During her tour of Dar es Salaam earlier that month (February, 2021), President Hassan was informed that Temeke received Sh216.7 billion under the World Bank funded Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP).

With the funds, authorities in Temeke had constructed a 5.5 kilometre road stretch at a total cost of Sh13.5 billion while another Sh5.2 billion was spent on building a 1.8-kilometre road. She was informed that authorities in Temeke were also building a total of six markets and that four of them, including what they termed to be an ultra-modern one, at Kijichi was almost done.

But President Hassan was categorical that while the buildings looked good, there were some controversies in the running of the market.

She said there was every reason to doubt on whether or not authorities in Temeke had conducted a feasibility study before arriving at the right place to build the market.

“From what I see, people rushed into building the market without making a thorough analysis that had to be backed by a good feasibility study. This market should have been almost full by now, but I am being compelled to think that the traders that were shown to me inside the market have just been brought today as a way of convincing me that things were moving,” she said. President Hassan could find no better words to get the Temeke District Commissioner, Mr Godwin Gondwe, (who was still new in that capacity then), to get things moving to castigate him for allowing other people to appear to be more powerful than himself in his own area of influence.

“Mr DC, I know that you have just been recently transferred from Handeni in Tanga to Temeke in Dar es Salaam...Do your job. You are the President’s representative here in Temeke… Do not to allow anybody to appear to be more powerful than you,” said President Hassan.

He turned to those working with the DC to understand their limits. “Having worked here for a long time was not a reason enough for you to be in power over everything. Let’s work in line with our levels of influence,” she said.

She said if the feasibility study were to be conducted, the market would have been built on a place where people were, but said, the one that she was shown in Temeke had been built at an isolated area.

“That is precisely why you are scratching your heads. That is why you are now building a bus stand, swings and one-stop-shop, all because you did not conduct a feasibility study before building it. Here there is Sh5 billion for the government and we want this to work,” she said.

On the roads, she doubted the rationale behind building a 5.5 kilometre road stretch at a total cost of Sh13.5 billion and another 1.8 kilometres for Sh5.2 billion.

“I have attentively listened to what was delivered before me here and I heard that a 1.8 kilometre road has consumed Sh5 billion. Your government is building roads across the country, including in some mountainous locations, but in average, we spend is between Sh1 billion and Sh1.4 billion per kilometre. I cannot see any justification for 1.8 kilometre to be built for Sh5 billion.”

In the same vein, said President Hassan said spending Sh13 billion to build 5.5 kilometres of road is just unrealistic. “Mr Regional Commissioner, I need further explanation on this,” she said.

In yesterday’s statement, Ms Mwalimu reportedly directed the PO-RALG Permanent Secretary, Prof Riziki Shemdoe to immediately form and dispatch teams of investigation to Temeke and Sumbawanga.