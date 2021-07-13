Why you should insure that business

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. At a time when some 220 traders were still counting their losses from the fire outbreak which wreaked havoc on the Kariakoo Central Market, experts now say it was about time that traders were compelled to insure their businesses.

Data produced on Sunday by the Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments – PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, show that the 220 traders have been adversely affected by the blaze.

Ms Mwalimu said it was past high time that traders understood the role of insurance and how it [insurance] would compensate for losses against fire, floods and other unforeseen incidents.

In line with the utterance, Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (Tira) says the fire at Kariakoo must be a wake-up call to all traders regarding the need to insure their businesses.

Tira’s acting director for planning, research and development, Mr Zakaria Muyengi told The Citizen yesterday that after the incident they (Tira) contacted insurance companies through their communication systems to see if the businesses were insured.

However, so far there has been no evidence to the effect that the businesses had some kind of indemnity.

“We are still waiting for concrete information though but so far, it is difficult to tell if at all there are some insured businesses there,” he said.

Currently, insuring a business is optional.

“The only property that one is compelled to insure is a road motor vehicle.

“However, insuring a business is very importance because in case of a disaster the only thing that will restore it [the business] is insurance,” he said.

Tira has a total of 31 insurance companies on its list. The companies offer different insurance products in accordance with customers’ requirements, including traders.

“People know about insurance but the problem is they don’t see the need to use the services. They only wait until a problem happens and resort to regrets… Although insurance is voluntary, people must see the importance of going for it,” he insisted.

An insurance expert, Mr Ancelim Anselm, said that, although occurrences such as the fire outbreak at Kariakoo have been happening time and again, people tend not to get the lessons.

Insurance companies, he said, must do proper research and propose to the government what needs to be done to cushion traders from colossal financial losses in times of unforeseen happenings.

“I propose that fire insurance must be made mandatory for businesses because we do not expect that such incidents will ever end. Insurance must be the permanent solution,” he said.

The head of bancassurance at the NMB Bank Plc, Mr Martin Massawe people who got insured loans may find the going easy, hence the need for more and more traders to operate using loans that had been insured.

“We are currently conducting a quick assessment to find out how many and how much losses they have incurred so that insurers can compensate them.

“This will take seven days but we do not wait until you have a loan to pay off your insurance. Having insurance helps you avoid such tragedies,” he said.

According to Ms Mwalimu, it was unfortunate that a person who holds a capital of Sh50 million would not think of injecting Sh200,000 each month as insurance premium to cushion the business against risks.

The chairman of a traders grouping at the Kariako Main Market, Mr John Shao, said a majority of people have invested huge amounts of money in their businesses but did not really care about insuring them.

“Most of us, including myself, have not insured our businesses against risks because we did not have enough awareness on the matter and we saw it as normal and safe.

“We are therefore appealing to the relevant authorities to provide education to us especially on issues related to fire disasters,” he said.

Speaking during a tour of the place yesterday, Home Affairs minister Simbachawene urged traders to be patients as the government continued with the evaluation process.

“In the current context, where the evaluation has not been done and no final report or evaluation made available so far, it is important for the people to remain calm. We are not sure if the building is safe for them to continue with their business,” he said.

The fire outbreak occurred on Saturday, July 10, ravaging the ground and first floors of the Kariakoo Main Market.

It completely destroyed shops for farm equipment, seeds, meat and fish meant for an export market, minerals and several other commodities.

Coincidentally, Saturday marked exactly five years since the man who worked on the architectural design of the Kariakoo Main Market, Tanzanian architect Beda Amuli, died.

He died on July 10, 2016.

The Market is one of its kind in the entire region, built in 1974.

Though the actual loss remains the subject of investigations, traders say it would run into billions of shillings.

The fire, which broke out at around 8.00pm on Saturday and lasted at least six hours, wreaked havoc on the ground and first floors of the facility that also serves traders from neighbouring land-locked countries.

The fire outbreak comes within one month since President Samia Suluhu Hassan suspended the management of the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC) due to massive irregularities in the operations of the country’s largest open market.

Speaking early last month during her impromptu tour of the market, President Hassan ordered security organs to conduct a probe into the state of affairs at the market - and take action as found warranted.

“I received some concerns, and decided to tour the market and personally learn first-hand about the problems facing traders - taking into account that Kariakoo accounts for a large chunk of the businesses undertaken in the country,” she said.