Workers at Covid-ravaged flower farm appeal for govt intervention

Arusha. Some 900 workers of a flower farm here are now appealing to the government for assistance to save the project from eventual closure due to a fall in demand for horticultural products in major markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 900 workers of Mount Meru Flowers have not received their salaries, totalling Sh300 million, for the past five months.

Mount Meru Flowers becomes the 12th flower farm to show signs of closing after 11 such farms closed operations due to a lack of demand for some horticultural products in the Covid-19-hit western markets.

The chairman of the 900 workers, Mr Hamza Seleman, said yesterday that it was high time the government intervened to save the flower sub-sector from eventual collapse.

“We have not been paid for five months now and the farms are closing due to lack of markets, fertiliser and pesticides… The government should intervene,” he said.

The chairperson of women workers at the farm, Ms Flora Mpukwini, said it was becoming increasingly difficult to manage the farm.

“This is why we are appealing to the government for help - even if it means securing a strategic investor who will manage the farm. If it closes, it may be very expensive to revive it in the future, whose infrastructure was set up by experts from Israel,” she said.

The Mount Meru Flowers director, Ms Lucy Urio, said the project was going through a difficult operational environment, occasioned by the drop in demand for flowers in Europe as countries battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is true that we have been unable to pay a total of Sh300 million in workers’ salary arrears. At the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), arrears are now totalling Sh700 million and we still have to service loans totalling Sh25 billion,” she said.

According to her, the company also runs Tanzania Flowers and Tengeru Flowers.

But these two had to be closed due to a lack of funds to manage them in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A total of 11 flower farms in Arusha have since been closed due to lack of funds to manage them… We are asking for subsidies from the government so that we can continue running the farm,” she said.

In Kenya, she said, the government issued a $15 million bailout package for flower farmers facing an acute drop in demand for their products in the western markets due to the deadly pandemic.

Mount Meru Flowers covers a total area of 35 acres. It is regarded as one of the best flower farms in East Africa.

A total of Sh4 billion had been invested in the farm.