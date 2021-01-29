Zanzibar, Oman sign MoU on new multipurpose port

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Unguja/Dar. Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of the Mangapwani multipurpose port in North Unguja.

The MoU for the project was signed at Zanzibar State House between the government of Zanzibar and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Works, Transport and Communications permanent secretary Amour Hamil Bakari inked the papers on behalf of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ), while OIA was represented by its general manager Sheikh Mohammed Al-Tooq.

The project will involve the construction of berths for liquid bulk goods, containers, fishing vessels, natural gas offshore services as well as backup infrastructure for rehabilitation of marine vessels.

Speaking after the MoU signing, Dr Mwinyi said government plan to develop the Isles has begun with the project to build a modern port in Zanzibar.

“The port will comprise numerous terminals, including facilities for oil, gas, fishing and a backup for construction and rehabilitation of marine vessels,” he said.

He said the work ahead was to continue with plans contained in the contract in order for the project to be concluded as planned for the benefits of citizens in terms of economy and development.

Dr Mwinyi, who will in early February mark the first 100 days in office, said plans to construct the Mpiga Duri Port remained unchanged, saying the government intended at building a large fishing port.

He said another agreement would be signed with other investors to officially commence implementation of the project that would involve development of infrastructure and factories.

The Zanzibar leader said plans were afoot to turn the Malindi Port into a tourists attraction centre due to its small size and location at the heritage site of Stone Town.

Works, Transport and Communications minister Rahma Kassim Ali said the project was among government initiatives aimed at strengthening investment that would bring better results to the people of Zanzibar.

The MoU was among the steps made by the government in implementing the country’s blue economy policy.

She said the project has considered the government’s directives, policy and laws governing the Isles for the current and future interests of Zanzibar.

“We have agreed that the plan should be ready in the next six months. The government believes that the time frame will be observed,” she said.

According to her, the government has opened the Isles investment opportunities to potential investors and that it was the authority’s responsibility to supervise investments made for the interests of citizens.

She said the signing was among the huge achievements of the eighth government under Dr Mwinyi.

Yesterday, ACT Wazalendo, which has joined CCM in forming the Government of National Unity (GNU), released a statement commending the move, saying it was significant for the economy and growth of Zanzibar.

“ACT-Wazalendo calls on citizens to stand in solidarity with the GNU, encourage and support their efforts in building Zanzibar,” says a statement signed by party’s Information, Publicity and Public Communications secretary Salim Bimani.

Through solidarity, GNU will be encouraged to work with different other countries and investors and create a conducive environment to attract more investment, according to him.

He thanked the government and the people of Oman for testifying the true brotherhood with Zanzibaris through implementation of the project that will create thousands of jobs for locals.

He said Oman engaged in the project to construct the Mbweni Health College which is now part of the State University of Zanzibar (Suza).

Currently, it has funded rehabilitation of the Zanzibar’s House of Wonders (Beit Al Ajaib) that collapsed on Christmas Day, last year.