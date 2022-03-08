11 Tanzanian students from Ukraine land safely in Moscow

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A group of Tanzanian 11 students from Sumy State University who fled Ukraine following the Russian 'military operation' have landed safely in Moscow, Russia.

Upon their in Moscow they were received by the Tanzanian Ambassador to Russia, Frederick Kibuta.

Relief as stranded Tanzanian students get a way out of Ukraine

Tanzanian students stranded in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, have been urged to head for Sudja immediately where Russian troops will grant them safe passage out of the country.

The students, who study near the border with Russia, were unable to leave the country following Moscow’s invasion. Read more





Advertisement

Four Tanzanians make it home from Ukraine

Four Tanzanian students in Ukraine landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and said they had been since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Harriet Mhina, who was received by her parents and sister at the airport, said she joined other African students fleeing from their V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University base near the Russian border northeast of the country on the same day the bombs started raining on the city of Kharkiv. Read more