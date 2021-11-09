120 Bishops to strategise environmental conservation

By Peter Saramba More by this Author

Mwanza. Over 120 Roman Catholic Bishops from eight member states of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) are expected to meet in Tanzania in July, 2022 to discuss and implement environmental conservation strategies.

Speaking in Mwanza the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Secretary General, Dr Charles Kitima said the 10-day conference will be attended by bishops from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, South Sudan and hosts Tanzania.

Dr Kitima said, the conference which is the implementation of the environmental message issued by Pope Francis on May 25, 2015 will put in place effective strategies to save the world from environmental challenges caused by human and economic activities.

Among other things, the religious leaders will discuss how to achieve the goal of mobilizing and encouraging tree planting from the family and communities level as part of protecting the world and human lives.

As part of the implementation strategy, TEC has launched a 13-year campaign aiming at planting over 180 million trees countrywide.

Tanzania is estimated to lose more than 372, 816 hectares of forest annually due to deforestation for charcoal which is the main source of energy.

"During this 13-year period, TEC in collaboration with the Government and other stakeholders will encourage the establishment of community forests from the family level,” said Dr Kitima.

He has added; "Protection and conservation of natural water sources to enable communities an access to clean and safe water is another priority in this campaign,"

The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement, Dr Angeline Mabula applauded the campaign calling for other denominations to follow the TEC’s example.

“The government through the Vice President’s Office is implementing a campaign of planting more than 1.5 trees annually in every district councils; We thank TEC for coming up with this campaign in support of the Government's efforts in environmental protection, ”said Dr Mabula.