14 dead including 6 journalists in grisly accident in Simiyu

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Mwanza. Fourteen people including six journalists have died and several others injured after a car on tour with Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel, crashed with a PSV at Nyamikola in Busega, Simiyu.

Busega’s District Commissioner Garbriel Zakaria, has confirmed, saying that four journalists and their driver plus six others from the PSV died on the spot.

“It’s true that the accident that has now claimed the lives of fourteen people 11 people died on the spot at the incident,” said Mr Zakaria.

He added: A few minutes after the injured were taken to Nasa health center, other three passed away.

The journalist whose lives have been claimed have been identified as Husna Milanzi - ITV, Johari Shani - Uhuru Digital, Anthony Chuwa - Freelance, Abel Ngapenda - Communications officer Mwanza Region, Steven Msengi- Ukerewe Communications Officer and Paul Silanga, the driver. The injured are Tunu Heman - Freelance and Vany Charles from Icon TV.

Writing on her twitter page President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent condolence message to the families of the deceased.

“I am shocked by the deaths of 14 people including six journalists who passed away this morning after a car they were travelling in collided with a PSV. I send my condolences to the families, journalists and friends who have lost their loved ones. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace and may the wounded heal quickly,” wrote President Samia.







