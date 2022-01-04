14 killed as lorry runs into crowd at ceremony

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mtwara. Fourteen people were killed, and 22 others injured at the weekend after a lorry hit a crowd that was performing traditional dancing on the road.

The accident occurred at Lidumbe Village in Newala District on Sunday night, according to the Mtwara Regional Police Commander Mark Njera.

He said the speeding lorry was on transit to the small town of Mahuta in Tandahimba.

Mr Njera said after the accident, the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene and instead, he parked and abandoned the vehicle at a nearby petrol station.

“The vehicle was coming speeding through the village from Newala town to Mahuta, the driver failed to control the brakes and crashed into the group of people thus killing 14 people and leaving others injured,” he said.

One of the eye witnesses of the accident Mr Said Mwendo said they saw a vehicle coming at a high speed before hearing a bhang and noises of people crying for help.

He said the vehicle did not either hoot or turn on its lights and people did not hear it coming and take precaution.

Another witness, Mariam Jumbe, said the people also did not hear the sound of the vehicle coming because of the loud music from the drums and festive celebrations.

One of the injured, Ms Fadhila Yusuph said “I saw the lights from far away, then I never saw it until it hit us. I guess he turned them off and started speeding. He did not hoot or hit the brakes.”

Acting district chief medical officer Mr Mohamed Halifa Mohamed confirmed that the hospital received the victims of the accidents both dead and injured.

“It is true we have received 14 people dead with many other injured, eight are currently being treated by specialists at the Ndanda hospital,” he said.

Regional commissioner Marco Gaguti said he has arrived at the area where the incident occurred and sent his condolences and promised that the government will cooperate with the community to lay the deceased to rest.

He said it’s important for the public and drivers to know the safety measures when using the roads.

“While we mourn the loss as a result of this accident it’s better to also know the importance of road safety so that we can prevent incidents like this from happening,” said Brig Gen Gaguti.