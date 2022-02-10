14 officials in trouble over embezzlement

By Mwanamkasi Jumbe More by this Author

Mtwara. A special audit report has accused 14 government officials of embezzlement and violation of procurement and other laws in implementing development projects in Masasi town.

The audit conducted last year focused on construction of a new administration building, special primary school at Kitunda, investment building, Mbonde Health Centre and tax collection at Mkuti main market in the town.

Masasi town council executive director Elias Ntiruhungwa told reporters yesterday that his office had taken disciplinary measures on seven officials who were under his jurisdiction while seven others were moved to other public offices.

Mr Ntiruhungwa said he has written to the permanent secretary in the President’s Office regional administration local government for implementation.

“We have already given them letters since February 4, 2022 and they are now supposed to defend themselves within 14 days and explain why the local government office should not take disciplinary measures against them,” he said.

“If the town council authority won’t be satisfied with their defences, an investigative committee will be formed,” said Mr Ntiruhungwa.

Among the accused include former town executive director, Ms Gimbana Ntavyo who currently works as Tarime district executive director.

“Her name has appeared so many times in the special audit report,” said the Masasi council chairperson Mr Hashim Namtumba.

When approached by journalists, Ms Ntavyo said that she was not aware of the report.

Part of the report shows that officials were collecting taxes at the Mkuti main market using books instead of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs).

In the construction of the administrative building project which costs sh1.1 billion, the procurement procedures were violated.