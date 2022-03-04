14 plane crash victims could still be alive: experts

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Aviation sources said yesterday that there is still hope, even though the chances were slim, to find alive 14 people who were in a plane accident that crashed off the Comoros last Saturday.

The accident involved a light aircraft--a Cessna Caravan registered in Tanzania and owned by Fly Zanzibar Limited--a firm based in Zanzibar.

Aviation expert with 34 years of experience, Mr John Chambo, said it was too early to rule out whether the pax were alive or dead, unless part of their remains were found.

Mr Chambo said even if, say, the aircraft was burnt to ashes, the ruling out should be made, only if the remains of their bodies were found.

“They might have been washed or swam to shore and are alive there, who knows!” the ex-air navigation services director at the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) told The Citizen over telephone.

“There are several intricacies to look at and that is why it takes time to rule out when it comes to the likes of accidents.”

Another aviation expert with 28 years of experience, Mr Gaudence Temu, said despite the fact that experience suggests that chances for them to be alive were slim, anything was possible.

“The aircraft crashed into the sea which is rough by nature. But as long as people believe in the power of prayers, they can be alive somewhere,” Mr Temu told this paper.

Captain Mohammed Mazrui, the owner of the aircraft, told The Citizen yesterday that the search and rescue (Sar) was still in progress.

“Still continuing Sar. Be patient,” he said in a WhatsApp text as a response to a question on the status of Sar exercise.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general Hamza Johari told The Citizen that only debris of the aircraft and bags of the pax had been found.

“Their bodies have not been found so far,” he said, noting that the information was as per the Comoros’ Civil Aviation Authority.

He said Tanzania was ready to send a team of experts to the Comoros upon the invitation by the State of Occurrence (Comoros), ready for detailed investigation.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao), in the event of an accident to an aircraft, investigation is supposed to be conducted by the State of Occurrence.

However, he said, to assist with the investigation, the State of Occurrence might call on the best technical expertise available from the aircraft’s State of registry which in that case is Tanzania, and or the State of manufacturer of the Cessna Caravan, which is the US.