140 graduates heading to US for agribusiness internship

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 140 graduates from various universities have been afforded agri-business internship programs in the United States with the aim of learning about various issues relating to agriculture.

The youth traveled under the program run by Sokoine University Graduates Entrepreneur Cooperative (Sugeco) in collaboration with US embassy in Dar es Salaam, the recruitment process is ongoing for other young people who will go on to study tourism and hospitality.

Sugeco executive director Mr Revocutus Kimario said this year the target is to send more than 200 young people to learn agricultural, tourism and engineering issues.

Mr Kimario was speaking in Morogoro on Wednesday when the US ambassador to Tanzania Mr Donald Wright visited Sugeco on a day they were celebrating the success in supporting skills development in Tanzania through an internship program.

“Since 2018 when we started building youth agribusiness skills in collaboration with US companies over 226 graduates from different universities in the country have benefited. We truly thank the embassy for granting them Visas to go to the US. Beneficiaries of the project spend a period of six to 18 months in the US depending on the program,” he said

For his part US Ambassador Mr Wright said, “I am very supportive of this exchange program. I have just seen young Tanzanians go and come back and bring the experience here to others.”

He said the country is still young but the statistics are quite good and promising and great hope for economic development of this country but also the challenge of making sure that there are good opportunities and jobs available for the young people.

“We will continue working together in empowerment areas especially in the tourism industry because there is a need for hospitality training. Sugeco have sent over 200 young Tanzanians to the US for agri-business internships with American companies, and now many of them are back home starting their own businesses and giving to their communities