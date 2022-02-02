17 arrested for selling counterfeit replica Yanga jerseys

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam is holding 17 people accused of selling counterfeit replica jerseys belonging to Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga).

The kits are manufactured and distributed by Yanga’s partner GSM.

In a statement seen by The Citizen signed by Dar es Salaam Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro stated the suspects committed crimes in different areas of the city and Zanzibar.

Others committed the crime in Mwanza and Tanga regions between January 1 and 22, 2022.

In Dar es Salaam the five people who were arrested are Zahiri Hassan (17) who was arrested at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with 52 jerseys, Majiba Ndahya (50) with 124 jerseys, Mohamed Ramadhani (26) with 86 kits, John Staslaus (19) with 39 and Emmanuel Kinasa (21) with 60 kits.

“When these five were arrested they mentioned their colleagues who were in Zanzibar who were were found selling kits at Amaan Stadium,” the statement reads.

It adds: Another 134 counterfeit jerseys were obtained in collaboration with the Police officers of Tanga and Mwanza regions where nine suspects were found with 811 kits.

In addition, Muliro has issued a stern warning to those who engage in manufacturing, distributing and selling, products by imitating or matching trademarks or providing services of other people which are legally registered, saying that in doing that they are committing a crime.

“We will cooperate with other authorities to make sure the suspects are punished as per the law,” he said