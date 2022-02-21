17-year-old girl hangs herself after three failed marriages

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A 17-year-old girl in Geita has killed herself by hanging from stress after being married and divorced three times.

The situation has sparked a heated debate among rights activists who are of the view that child marriages in the country is a huge problem.

Geita Regional Police Commander Henry Mwaibambe said the 17-year-old Rebecca Benjamin, is a resident of Izunya Ward, Nyang'hwale District, and before her death she had been divorced three times.

Mwaibambe made the remarks when he met with the Geita Regional Peace and Ethics Committee, where he said the cause of Rebecca's death was a due to being divorced on a regular basis.

"Rebecca died after hanging herself to death using a rope tied to a mosquito net in her house," he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the media, the Executive Director of the Msichana Initiative, Rebeca Gyumi said the cause of death of the child is the stress that had been brought about by the effects of early marriage.

Rebecca said the incident shows how much violence against children is still rampant in society, and the lack of education about the effects of child marriages from the grassroots to the highest levels remains a challenge.

"The fact that even though some of us are talking about this, we are not talking about the brutality of this girl, who because of these cultures we see her as an adult, shows how much we need change in our society," said Rebecca.

"Rebecca is a child, if we did not encourage cultures that only see the solution to our poverty is to marry girls or see their value commensurate with being married,

Rebecca probably would not have made the decision."Further she said the incident is not the first as there are others while violence against children is not discussed and those involved in the violence by marrying them are not taken action, therefore, becomes the beginning of the problem