2 medics to see salaries chopped by 15pc for laxity

By Florah Temba More by this Author

Siha/Dar. A doctor at the Siha District Hospital and a nurse at Kibong’oto Health Centre will see their monthly salaries deducted by 15 percent for three consecutive years over negligence that led to death of a pregnant mother.

The two health service practitioners, Mr Paul Kimario, an assistant medical officer, and Ryoba Nyagoya, who is a nurse, were convicted following allegations levelled against them in 2020.

The decision to deduct a reasonable percentage of their salaries was reached during the ordinary meeting of the Council held on January 30, 2021.

The councillors were satisfied with findings of a probe team formed to investigate the truth of allegations that were facing the duo.

While Dr Kimario was found guilty of delaying to attend the patient and negligence at work, Mr Nyagoya was also found to have troubles of laxity at work and contravene services provision procedures.

Council chairman Dancan Urassa said the decision was reached after the council was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that claims facing the two public servants were valid.

Advertisement

“Their salaries will therefore be deducted by 15 percent every month for three years for their negligence that led to the death of a woman,” said Mr Urassa.

Describing the incident, Siha district executive director Ndaki Muhuli said the implementation of the punishment will take effect this February, 2021 and continue for three years.

“Once the punishment is issued, implementation starts immediately. Therefore, effectively from end of this month, their salaries will be deducted and deductions will continue for the following months in three years,” he said.

In his clarification, the council’s information and communications officer Zakayo Mosha said all procedures including formation of a probe team of enquiry were followed before reaching to the disclosed decision.

He said after earlier arrangements, the officials submitted their defense, before the matter, was taken to the councilors committee for further discussion.

“A team was formed and tables its report to the council’s disciplinary committee which has issued the punishment,” he said, adding that both have been given the same punishment.