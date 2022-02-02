2022 RISING WOMAN AWARDS CALL FOR ENTRIES

Mwananchi Communications Limited under its business flagship brand The Citizen in conjunction with KPMG call for entries for the 2022 RWI Awards. The annual Rising Woman awards seek to honour organisations that have structures (training, policies, and systems) and programs in place that promote gender equality at their workplaces, have women representation in management and decision-making processes and drawn women to top positions as part of efforts to ensure that more qualified women attain leadership positions.





The Awards provide a landscape for organizations from various sectors to be recognized for their effort in addressing fundamental inequities that hinder women from becoming leaders.





ELIGIBILITY

RISING WOMAN AWARD

Recognizes organizations that promote gender equality at their workplaces, have a substantial women representation in management and decision-making processes.





WOMAN OF THE FUTURE AWARD

Recognizes Unique and impactful organisation initiatives that advance gender balance in the

Work place. Entrants must have enabling factors like HR policies, systems and structures in place to support women from within the company to step up the ladder.





SUBMISSIONS

AWARDS SUBMISSION

The Awards submission should include the following:

Details of your Management composition, time of service at current position and how they attained the current positions (promotion, external recruitment etc) for the Rising Woman Award.

Details of the enabling factors like HR policies, systems and the structure in place to support women and enable them flourish in their leadership roles for the Woman of the Future Award. (A maximum five (5) pages).

Awards submission shall be less than 10Mb in pdf format. The pdf file only needs to be screen resolution (96 dpi) for juries to review.

The Awards submission should be submitted via email address to [email protected] by the deadline. The entry file name should have entry name and category.





The submission email should include a declaration that the organization submitting has permission to submit and agrees to protect Mwananchi Communications Limited from any claims. E.g. XXXX the Organisation declares that it has permission to submit and agrees to protect Mwananchi Communications Limited from any claims.





QUESTIONS DEADLINE

Questions regarding submissions before February 10, 2022 at 1500hrs. Submit any questions to [email protected]





SUBMISSION DEADLINE

All entries must be submitted via email before Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1500hrs