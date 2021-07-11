224 traders left counting huge losses in the Kariakoo Market fire

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Minister President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities - PO-RALG), Ummy Mwalimu has said a total of 224 traders at the Dar es Salaam iconic Kariakoo Market have been affected by a fire that broke out last night.

The popular market, which also serves East and Central African countries, was ravaged by an inferno that destroyed several shops including of veterinary medicine on Saturday evening.

"The information we have so far in the area affected by the fire is 224 traders who have been affected and while we await the response of the Commission set up by the Prime Minister, we will not continue to take any action until we receive the investigation report," said Ummy.

Earlier today while visiting the market Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued a seven-day ultimatum for a newly-formed probe team to get to the bottom of the cause of the fire that ravaged Kariakoo Market on Saturday evening.

The team will also provide professional advice that will prevent the recurrence of such accidents in future.

Following the Kariakoo market incident, Minister Ummy has instructed all Councils in the country to ensure that they install the infrastructure in all markets that will be able to assist in the event of such incidents.

However, she said since the market was built in the 1970s and completed in 1975, while awaiting further information, her office has begun thinking of ways to build another new, bigger and more modern market.

"I was talking to my Secretary here that it is the time now to build another new modern market with designated areas to meet demand," said Ummy Mwalimu