40 'Mfalme Zumaridi' followers released on bail, others opt for detention

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. The Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court has released on bail 40 of the 84 defendants in case number 12/2022 against Diana Bundala aka' Mfalme Zumaridi' and her followers

Mfalme Zumaridi and her followers were arraigned in court on March 3, 2022 and charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly and a criminal prosecution against Ms Bundala of human trafficking, a charge which is unbailable.

In a surprise turn of events, the defendants, after they were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate of Mwanza Regional Court, Monica Ndyekubora, and were informed that they could apply for bail, they all refused on the grounds that they were ready to be remanded together with their leader.

Speaking after bail had been granted to the 40 followers, the defendants' lawyer, Erick Mutta, said the bail was issued after number one defendant (Mfalme Zumaridi) asked the court to release on bail those who ae bailable.

He said that after the application was submitted, only 40 defendants agreed to the bail, while 45 refused the bail and instead opted to continue their detention with their leader.